Latto Covers Paper Magazine, Embraces Her ‘Big Mama’ Era As Inspiration For New Album

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

Latto is entering her softest, most powerful era yet. The Atlanta rapper graced the latest cover of PAPER magazine, draped in a feather-adorned, floor-length coat while glowing, pregnant, and fully in control of her narrative as she prepares for both motherhood and a major musical return.

Shot in a striking, fashionable spread, Latto embodied what she calls her “Big Mama” era, giving bold glamour paired with vulnerability. The images captured her confidence in transition and an undeniable radiance that mirrors the personal shift she’s experiencing behind the scenes.

In the Paper magazine interview, the rapper opened up about discovering she was pregnant while finishing her upcoming album. “I always thought when I got pregnant one day, I was gonna fall back and be out the way,” she said. But instead, the mom-to-be is preparing to lean fully into both creativity and motherhood simultaneously. “This is me at my most confident,” she told PAPER, adding that she’s currently in “the happiest space” and “the most peace” she’s felt in her 27 years.

Latto Bares Baby Bump on the Cover of ‘Paper’

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The rapper also reflected on public expectations placed on women in hip-hop, emphasizing her desire to keep the focus on her artistry rather than her personal life. “I have nothing to prove to anyone,” she explained, reinforcing boundaries she’s intentionally maintained throughout her career.

Her pregnancy announcement arrived alongside the reveal of her fourth studio album, “Big Mama,” a project she described as divinely timed inspiration. “I prayed for… new motivation,” she shared. “Little did I know that there was gonna be a baby on the way.”

Set to drop May 29, “Big Mama” marks a defining chapter for Latto, one where evolution, faith, and femininity collide. As she prepares to deliver both an album and her first child, the rapper is proving that growth doesn’t slow a woman down; sometimes, it’s exactly what pushes her into her next iconic era.

Let’s go, Latto!