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Megan Thee Stallion Praised After 'Moulin Rouge' Debut

Megan Thee Stallion Showered With Flowers And Applause After ‘Moulin Rouge’ Debut

Megan Thee Stallion was showered with flowers and applause after making her Broadway debut as Zidler in 'Moulin Rouge' on Broadway.

Published on March 25, 2026

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Megan Thee Stallion Makes Broadway Debut In Moulin Rouge! The Musical
Source: Theo Wargo / Getty

Megan Thee Stallion made her Broadway debut, last night, in the play ‘Moulin Rouge,’ giving audiences a taste of her acting skills and a mini performance of her classics ‘Wap,’ ‘Body’ and ‘Savage.’

The fierce femcee is expected to join the production for a limited eight-week period from March 24 through May 17. Some dates have multiple performances scheduled per day, USA Today reports.

“Stepping onto the Broadway stage and joining the ‘Moulin Rouge! The Musical’ team is an absolute honor. I’ve always believed in pushing myself creatively and theatre is definitely a new opportunity that I’m excited to embrace,” Megan said in an official statement.

Fans couldn’t help but record some clips of the H-Town Hottie mid show, including the moment she received a standing ovation for her performance as Zidler.

Megan was all smiles throughout the show, soaking up every oo and ah fromt he crowd. And when she left the theater she stopped to receive her flowers, literally.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - March 24, 2026
Source: DAMEBK/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Afterwards she celebrated in a sparkling Genovia dress by Retrofete.

Bob The Drag Queen, who played Harrold Zidler in the production from January 27, 2026, through March 22, 2026, gracefully passed the prop to Meg. The duo filmed a fun promo clip ahead of the show using a viral audio clip of KeKe Palmer.

Congrats to Megan for continuing to ascend in her career. She is trailblazing a lane for other musical artists to make their forray into Broadway.

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Bauer-Griffin Bob The Drag Queen DAMEBK Getty Harrold Zidler KeKe Palmer Meg Megan Thee Stallion Moulin Rouge Newsletter Retrofete Savage Theo Wargo USA Today Zidler

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