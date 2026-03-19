Subscribe
Close
HelloBuzz

Spring Cleaning For Your Makeup Bag

Spring Cleaning For Your Makeup Bag: What To Toss, What To Keep

Here’s your nudge for a little Spring cleaning, starting with your makeup bag. Check out some helpful tips inside.

Published on March 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Curly woman smiling while doing makeup in the morning
Source: Zinkevych / Getty

Spring is the season of fresh starts, and your makeup bag deserves the same reset as your closet. Here’s your nudge for a little Spring cleaning, starting with your makeup bag. Check out some helpful tips to start clearing space in your beauty stash. 

RELATED: Lotions That Make You Smell So Good People Will Ask What You’re Wearing

If your beauty routine has been feeling a little off lately, your products might be the reason why. According to Women of Today, one of the most effective ways to revive your glow is by taking a full inventory of what you own and getting honest about what still serves you. That means pulling everything out. Yes, everything includes that lip gloss at the bottom of your purse and the foundation you forgot you bought last summer.

Once you see it all laid out, the removal process becomes real. As highlighted by blogger Natalie Setareh, expired products and contaminated tools can quietly work against your skin, leading to breakouts and uneven application. 

This is where the “what to toss and what to keep” conversation really begins.

What To Toss

Start with anything expired. Mascara and liquid liners should be replaced every three to six months, while foundation and concealer typically last about a year. If a product smells off, has separated, or feels different on your skin, it is time to let it go. The same applies to anything you have not used in the past year. Be honest with yourself. If it did not make the rotation, then it probably will not now. Feels a lot like cleaning out that closet, huh?

You should also toss products that are not suited for your skin type. Heavy creams that clog your pores or overly matte formulas that dry you out are doing more harm than good. And do not forget your tools. Old sponges and unwashed brushes can hold bacteria that transfer directly onto your face.

What To Keep

Hold on to products that still perform well, match your skin type, and fit your current routine. Think everyday essentials like your go-to foundation, a reliable concealer, mascara, and a lip color that makes you feel put together. Multi-use products also deserve a spot in your bag. A cream blush that doubles as a lip tint, or an eyeshadow that can work as a liner, adds versatility without the clutter.

Spring is also a great time to swap in lighter formulas. Trade heavy foundations for tinted SPF, and opt for cream-based products that give your skin a natural, dewy finish.

Clean Before You Rebuild

Before putting anything back, clean it. Wash your brushes weekly with gentle soap and warm water, then let them air-dry. Wipe down product packaging and consider even washing your makeup bag itself. This step is essential if you want a true reset.

At the end of the day, Spring cleaning your makeup bag is meant to create a routine that actually supports your skin. When your products are fresh, functional, and intentional, your glow will surely follow.

What tips do you have for spring cleaning your beauty routine? Comment below. 

RELATED: Smell So Good: Best Perfumes That Always Get Compliments

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

make-up

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136

Bossip
Sean "Diddy" Combs Celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

Brandy Vocal Bible Blasts Shyne Dating Rumor, Ray J Threatens Him, Mase & Cam'ron—'Keep My Sister's Name Out Your Mouth'

Bossip
2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Angela Simmons' NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset Sends X Into A Frenzy: See Her Viral Look & Reactions

MadameNoire
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Black Hollywood Flocks To Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Exclusive Oscars After-Party

MadameNoire
Trending
14 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Dreamy Looks At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Usher performs on Soul Train.
7 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Usher, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Are Bringing The ‘90s Back In This Viral Trend

F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas
7 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

If You Know, You Know: Inside Jay-Z & Beyoncé’s Gold Party After The Oscars

MACRO 8th Annual Pre-Oscars Party
9 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: MACRO Pre-Oscars Party Looks We Loved From Olandria Carthen, Chlöe Bailey, Tia Mowry & More

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close