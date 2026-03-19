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Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Celebrate One-Year Married

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Celebrate One Year Married With Intimate Wedding Photos—Still Locked In

One year later, the love is still strong, still private, and still theirs.

Published on March 19, 2026

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One year in, Meagan Good is still very much in her lover-girl era.

The actress took to Instagram to celebrate her first wedding anniversary with husband Jonathan Majors, sharing never-before-seen moments from their intimate wedding day—and the photos feel just as personal as the caption.

“The greatest love story I’ve ever known… You. Changed. My. Life…” she wrote, signing off in a way that says it all: Mrs. Majors.

And if there was ever any question about where they stand? Consider this the answer. Still in love. Still unbothered. Still locked in.

Inside Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors’ Wedding Day Style

The newly released images give us a closer look at the couple’s private ceremony—and the fashion moment that came with it.

Meagan kept it effortlessly romantic. The Harlem star wore a sheer lace gown with a “V” waist detail that hugged her frame. The dress was light and airy. It was the perfect selection for an outside wedding. The look also features delicate detailing and a soft, vintage-inspired birdcage veil. Her bridal beauty was just as flawless: a sleek, chin-length bob, glowing skin, and minimal glam. Meagan looked amazing.

Jonathan matched her fly, of course. He wore a crisp white button-down and tailored ivory pants. His groom’s look was clean, classic, and understated.

Meagan Good & Jonathan Majors Remain Unbothered, All About Each Other, And In Love

The couple began dating in 2023. They quickly became a headline fixture. Not just for their romance, but for the controversy surrounding Jonathan’s legal issues and past relationship.

Through it all, Meagan remained by his side. She attended court appearances and publicly supported him during one of the most challenging periods of his life. Jonathan called her his “Coretta.”

Social media had plenty to say. But the two have stayed consistent in how they show up for each other—privately and publicly.

Back in March 2025, Jonathan confirmed their marriage during an emotional appearance on Sherri, calling it one of the happiest days of his life.

“I love that woman so much,” he said at the time, visibly overcome with emotion. One year later, that same energy is still present, and we love that for both of them.

Happy Anniversary, Meagan and Jonathan!

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