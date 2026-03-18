Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Designer Paul Tazewell Joins Tamron Hall Show Designer Series 

‘Wicked’ Costume Designer Paul Tazewell Joins The ‘Tamron Hall Show’ Designer Series As Mentor

'Wicked' costume designer Paul Tazewell will mentor participants in the up-and-coming designer series on the 'Tamron Hall Show.'

Published on March 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

  • Tazewell, renowned for iconic designs in Hamilton and Wicked, will share his expertise with diverse designers from non-traditional fashion centers.
  • Tamron Hall's designer series provides a platform for independent designers to showcase their work and receive mentorship from industry leaders.
  • The series aims to create opportunities for talents who may otherwise be overlooked, celebrating the ingenuity and style of underrepresented communities.
Tamron Hall Show and Paul Tazewell
Source: Disney / Jeff Neira

Paul Tazewell has signed on to mentor participants in the up-and-coming designer series on the Tamron Hall Show. Tazewell has designed some of the most memorable ensembles on the big screen over the past decade. 

His talent and taste level tell stories across regions and dimensions.  

Tazewell brought us to ethereal wonderlands in Wicked and Wicked For Good. He flooded our brains with the perfect shades of bubble gum and emerald. He transported revolutionaries to the lyrical battlefield in Hamilton and set the stage for star-crossed love in West Side Story. His other onscreen credits include the cult classic Lackawanna Blues and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks. 

Tamron Hall shared her excitement about tapping Tazewell to mentor the designers. “Each season we celebrate incredible fashion designers, but welcoming Paul Tazewell brings a beautiful new dimension to the Designer Series. As the visionary costume designer behind iconic productions like Hamilton and Wicked, he reminds us that fashion isn’t just about what we wear—it’s about storytelling, culture, and creating something truly beautiful,” Hall said in a statement to HelloBeautiful.  

RELATED: Costume Designer Dominique Dawson Talks ‘GOAT’ And Bringing Street Style to Animation

Offering A Step Towards The Runway

Tamron Hall Show and Paul Tazewell
Source: Disney / Jeff Neira

Hall has been highlighting indie fashion talent with up-and-coming designers series each season of her Emmy Award-winning talk show. 

The group she will be showcasing this Spring includes Kimaya McPherson, Dutch RicLamar, Urvi Selaska, Fiona Rose, and Ashlyn So. She assembled a diverse group of designers this season. Their hometowns include Coral Springs, Florida, Hampton, Virginia, Mumbai, India, Clover, South Carolina, and San Mateo, California. These are not the expected fashion hubs the industry has always turned to for inspiration. Hall is committed to creating opportunities for everyone through this series. 

It’s not about pedigree or connection, just vision. 

Tamron Hall Show and Paul Tazewell
Source: Disney / Jeff Neira

This year’s chosen designers’ work varies from the delightfully whimsy, to the starkly futuristic, to the elegant and regal. The participants will have the benefit of learning from decorated professionals.

Previous designers in the series have included East Orange, New Jersey pharmacist turned bridal designer Andrea Osei and Grant Gilmore, a moonlighting airline front desk agent with a knack for creating size inclusive ready to wear with razzle dazzle. 

Designers need more support than ever. A 2026 report from McKinsey found, “that the global fashion industry will once again post low single-digit growth in 2026.” That growth can be even slower for those who do not have meaningful resources.

Making Connections To Style Heavyweights

Tamron Hall Show and Paul Tazewell
Source: Disney / Jeff Neira

Previous series mentors have included the legendary Harlem haberdasher Dapper Dan, the late legendary culture shaper André Leon Talley, stylist to the stars June Ambrose, fashion week architect Fern Mallis, and couture designer Bibhu Mohapatra.

Many of the changemakers navigated an industry that was not as welcoming to their extraordinary talents as it should have been, motivating their efforts to lend a helping hand to those next in line. 

Sergio Hudson, who recently reminded us that Black women invented yellow with Regina King’s Vanity Fair Oscars party look, served as a mentor in 2023. Hall has a legacy of supporting independent designers like Hudson. She has worn his clothes on red carpets and attend his New York Fashion Week presentations proudly representing in the front row. 

RELATED: Sergio Hudson Dishes On His Fashionable Friendship With KeKe Palmer: It’s About ‘Inspiring Each Other’

The works of over fifty emerging designers have graced the show’s runway, providing exposure and opportunity to talents that might otherwise be overshadowed by location or circumstance. 

Hall seeks to celebrate the ingenuity and taste of the women who surrounded her on her journey to the top with the series. It was envisioned “as a love letter from Tamron to the women Tamron grew up with around Lulling, TX who knew how to do more with less.” 

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

André Leon Talley Andrea Osei Ashlyn So Bibhu Mohapatra Clover Coral Springs Dapper Dan designer Dominique Dawson Dutch East Orange Emmy Award Fern Mallis Fiona Rose Florida Grant Gilmore Hall Hampton Hudson India Jeff Neira Jeff Neira Hall KeKe Palmer Kimaya McPherson Lackawanna Blues Lulling, TX McKinsey Mumbai New Jersey Newsletter Paul Tazewell San Mateo, California Sergio Hudson Tamron Tazewell The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks Urvi Selaska Virginia West Side Story Wicked Wicked For Good

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

34th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party - Portrait Studio

#WCW – 50 Queer Queens Serving Main Character Energy Only This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 15

MadameNoire
"Selling Sunset" Season 9 Premiere Party Hosted by Bre Tiesi

Selling Silliness: Bre Tiesi Insists She's 'Always Number One' Among Nick Cannon's Brigade Of Baby Mamas

Bossip

Destiny's Child Alum Farrah Franklin Responds To Terrence Howard's Claims He Passed On Beyoncé To Date Another Member Of The Group

Bossip
Givenchy - Runway - Spring/Summer 1997 Paris Haute Couture Week

'What Were You Like In The ’90s?' — Watch Tia Mowry, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Answer With Epic Throwback Videos

MadameNoire
Trending
Person, hands and neck with spray for perfume, hygiene or cosmetics on a pink studio background. Closeup, model or fragrance with liquid mist, product or cologne for body essence, skincare or beauty
9 Items
Beauty  |  Shannon Dawson

Smell So Good: Perfumes For Women That Smell Expensive (Even If They’re Not)

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-AWARD-OSCARS-SHOW
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

The Internet Is Obsessed With Misty Copeland’s 2026 Oscars Moment—And We Are, Too

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Usher performs on Soul Train.
7 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Usher, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Are Bringing The ‘90s Back In This Viral Trend

Art Of Glam Awards
11 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Art Of Glam Awards Honor The Visionaries Behind The Looks We Love

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close