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LaToiyah Roland: Entrepreneur and Community Builder

HerStory, Her Power: Architect of Opportunity LaToiyah Roland’s Blueprint for Building Generational Wealth

For Women's History Month, we're spotlighting Black women with profound stories. Join us in honoring LaToiyah Roland, a powerful Black woman redefining success in entrepreneurship and real estate.

Published on March 17, 2026

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  • Transitioned across diverse sectors, leveraging each experience to build long-term assets and foster community
  • Passionate about empowering women by providing resources, guidance, and network to bring their big ideas to life
  • Believes women can simultaneously build businesses, invest, lead, and create opportunities for themselves and future generations
HerStory, Her Power: Architect of Opportunity LaToiyah Roland's Blueprint for Building Generational Wealth
Source: Courtesy of LaToiyah Roland / Courtesy of LaToiyah Roland

In honor of Women’s History Month, our series “HerStory, Her Power” shines a light on the impactful ways Black women illuminate the world. This month, we are even more dedicated to showcasing Black women who are actively doing the work in all spheres. 

LaToiyah Roland, known as Toi Leonnah, is a CEO, real estate investor, and childcare owner based in Atlanta, GA. As the head of Her Mode Group, her journey is a powerful testament to “resilience, reinvention, and refusing to stay in one lane.” Roland has strategically built an empire by shifting her mindset from simply earning income to creating long-term assets and fostering community.

The Power of Persistence Across Industries

Roland’s success is rooted in her ability to transition and thrive across diverse business sectors. Her entrepreneurial foundation began with the launch of a seven-figure hair company. This experience, she says, was crucial for learning “discipline, branding, and the power of community.” However, it also redefined her view of success: “it’s about impact and legacy.”

This drive for legacy led her to the world of real estate investing. The process of learning to invest, renovate properties, and master wealth building became a turning point. “It taught me patience, strategy, and the importance of making calculated decisions,” she notes. This highlights the shift in focus from immediate earnings to enduring financial freedom. Simultaneously, she has been building and operating a childcare center. This endeavor strengthened her ability to “lead with both structure and compassion.”

Creating Space for Other Women to Grow

All of Roland’s professional chapters culminated in a singular passion: empowering other women. “I realized that so many women have big ideas, but they lack the resources, guidance, or network to bring those ideas to life,” she explains.

HerStory, Her Power: Architect of Opportunity LaToiyah Roland's Blueprint for Building Generational Wealth
Source: Courtesy of LaToiyah Roland / Courtesy of LaToiyah Roland

This realization spurred the creation of her women’s community. Today, her mission is to share the hard-won knowledge she’s gained—about business, credit, funding, and investing—to help other women build the lives and businesses they envision. Moreover, Roland believes her story is one of “growth, persistence, and creating opportunities not only for myself, but for others too.”

Defining Power and Overcoming Barriers

For Roland, power as a woman is defined as “having the freedom and confidence to create the life you want without waiting for permission. It’s about knowing your worth. Trusting your voice, and being bold enough to walk in rooms where you once felt uncertain.”

Like many successful entrepreneurs, Roland’s path was marked by barriers, including “uncertainty, financial pressure, and the reality that building something meaningful takes time.” She navigated the highs and lows of growing multiple businesses. At the same time, she was learning the ropes of leadership, real estate, and team management in real-time.

What kept her going was an unwavering belief that “quitting was never the option.” Her motivation is fueled by a strong vision for the life she wants to create for her daughter. She also aims to inspire women. “Every challenge became a lesson, and every setback became motivation,” she affirms.

A defining moment in her career was realizing that entrepreneurship offered her the ability to create her own opportunities instead of waiting for them. This cemented her belief that with the right mindset, discipline, and persistence, an idea can be turned into something real and impactful.

The Cornerstone of Community and Legacy

Roland views community among women as “having a space where we support, uplift, and genuinely want to see each other win. It’s about collaboration instead of competition.” She stresses the importance of freely sharing knowledge, resources, and opportunities so that women can grow both individually and collectively.

Her hope is that her work demonstrates that women don’t have to limit themselves to one path. They can simultaneously build businesses, invest, lead, and create opportunities. Looking forward, Roland’s legacy is clear:”More than anything, I want my legacy to show that when women believe in themselves and support one another, there are no limits to what they can build—not just for themselves, but for the generations that come after them.”

Her ultimate message to aspiring female entrepreneurs is simple: “start before you feel completely ready.” She encourages women to trust their vision and be consistent. In addition, she says never let temporary setbacks derail your purpose. “Your ideas, your voice, and your work matter—and the world needs more women who are bold enough to pursue their dreams and create opportunities for others along the way.”

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Atlanta, GA Her Mode Group HerStory, Her Power LaToiyah Roland Newsletter Roland Toi Leonnah Women's History Month

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