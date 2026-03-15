Oscars Week Spotlight: Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood Celebrates Black Talent & Culture

Source: Robin L Marshall / Getty

During Academy Awards week, the major red carpets, pre-parties, and after-parties usually get a lot of attention. But there are also plenty of moments happening across the city that don’t just shine with glitz and glamour. They also spotlight the people from the culture who continue influencing Hollywood and entertainment overall.





One of those celebrations happened at the annual Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood. The event pulled together Black actors, filmmakers, and industry insiders for a night of recognition during one of Hollywood’s busiest weeks.





Held March 11 at the Sunset Room Hollywood, the evening honored four men whose work has shaped some of our favorite movies and TV shows. Actor and comedian Chris Spencer hosted the celebration alongside media personality Tai Beauchamp.









Mario Van Peebles, Taye Diggs, Wood Harris, And Omar Benson Miller Honored During Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood





Source: Paras Griffin / Getty



This year’s honorees included filmmaker and actor Mario Van Peebles, who received the Icon of Achievement Award. Taye Diggs was honored with the Impact and Excellence Award, while Wood Harris received the Fearless Trailblazer Award. Omar Benson Miller rounded out the list with the Amplified Impact Award.





If you’ve been watching Black film and television over the last few decades, you’ve definitely seen their work. Mario helped bring classics like New Jack City to the screen and later directed the film Baadasssss!, which tells the story of his father, legendary filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles.



Source: Leon Bennett / Getty





Taye became a fan favorite thanks to films like How Stella Got Her Groove Back and The Best Man. And beyond the screen, there’s always been something we love about that smile and his smooth melanin skin.





Omar delivered unforgettable performances on The Wire and in the Creed franchise. And Miller has appeared in everything from 8 Mile to HBO’s Ballers.





Presented by Lexus in partnership with UPTOWN Magazine, the annual event has spent more than 16 years celebrating Black creatives whose work continues to shape Hollywood.



Gallery: Celebrity Snaps From The Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood Event

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Swipe through our gallery to see if some of your favorite celebrities were in the place honoring culture, influence, and entertainment. Catch what they wore, who posed with who, and other moments from the Lexus UPTOWN Honors Hollywood event.





