Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Christin Marie Studio Jewelry Should Be Your Latest Obsession

We visited the Christin Marie Studio pop-up while in L.A., where we spoke to CEO Christin Marie Nichols about the success of the brand.

Published on March 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Christin Marie Studio
Source: Devon Sherman / for Christin Marie Studio

With $4 million in sales in 2025 on Tik Tok Shop, Christin Marie Nichols has the top-selling jewelry brand on the app; constantly seeing six-figure live selling events. That’s almost as impressive as the back story behind the fabulous self-funded Black-owned brand. What started with a necklace she wore on her birthday bearing the symbol for the zodiac sign Gemini, inspired the business that would eventually grow an audience with a 57% repeat purchase rate. With a 2000% growth in email subscribers and 408% increase in TikTok followers since April 2025, it’s a testament to not only Christin Marie Studio’s ability to meet their clients where they are—on their phones—but the quality and price point of her pieces.

Christin Marie Studio
Source: Devon Sherman / for Christin Marie Studio

Most recently, Nichols brought the Christin Marie Studio shopping experience to life with a pop-up shop at the Grove in L.A .where customers can see her latest Daydream collection, in-person. The luxury shopping experience is extra special when you’re greeted by people who look like you.

Christin Marie Studio
Source: Devon Sherman / for Christin Marie Studio

We visited the shop, while in L.A. attending BOSSIP‘s Off-Script pre-Oscar’s luncheon where we spoke to the beauty about the success of the brand, and got a glimpse of all the jewels the shop has to offer. Check it out, below:

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Christin Marie Studio Devon Sherman LA Newsletter Nichols Tik Tok Shop TikTok

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Mark Guiducci Arrivals

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 136

Bossip
Sean "Diddy" Combs Celebrates BET Lifetime Achievement At After Party Powered By Meta, Ciroc Premium Vodka And DeLeon Tequila

Brandy Vocal Bible Blasts Shyne Dating Rumor, Ray J Threatens Him, Mase & Cam'ron—'Keep My Sister's Name Out Your Mouth'

Bossip
2025 Jazz In The Gardens Music Festival

Angela Simmons' NY Yankees Fitted Cap Corset Sends X Into A Frenzy: See Her Viral Look & Reactions

MadameNoire
67th Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show

Black Hollywood Flocks To Beyoncé And Jay-Z's Exclusive Oscars After-Party

MadameNoire
Trending
14 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Red Carpet Rundown: The Dreamy Looks At Essence’s Black Women In Hollywood

13 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: 2026 Oscars Celebrity Looks We Love

Usher performs on Soul Train.
7 Items
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Usher, Nia Long, Morris Chestnut & More Are Bringing The ‘90s Back In This Viral Trend

MACRO 8th Annual Pre-Oscars Party
9 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: MACRO Pre-Oscars Party Looks We Loved From Olandria Carthen, Chlöe Bailey, Tia Mowry & More

57th NAACP Image Awards - Show
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Sterling K. Brown Met Michelle Obama For The First Time—And He Reacted Just Like We Would

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close