Wunmi Mosaku Captivates On The Cover Of ‘Glamour UK’ Amid Oscar Buzz

Mosaku's performance in 'Sinners' has earned her a Best Supporting Actress nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards.

She reflects on the spiritual journey of her role and how it connected her to her Yoruba roots.

Mosaku uses her platform to support underrepresented voices in the fashion industry and entertainment.

Source: Lia Toby / Getty

Wunmi Mosaku is owning the moment, and her latest cover for Glamour UK perfectly captures both her undeniable beauty, power, and the aura she exudes as an actress at the height of her power. The British-Nigerian star graces the magazine during one of the most exciting seasons of her career, as she celebrates critical acclaim for her role in the film Sinners and a well-deserved nomination at the upcoming Academy Awards.

In the interview, Mosaku reflects on the whirlwind of awards season and the impact of her performance as Annie, a powerful Hoodoo practitioner whose spiritual grounding anchors the film’s haunting narrative. Directed by Ryan Coogler, Sinners has resonated with audiences and critics alike, positioning Mosaku as a standout among this year’s Best Supporting Actress contenders.

“When I read those seven pages, I was completely blown away by the quality of the writing,” she shared with Glamour UK about the film. “It’s rare to see grief, love, and human connection all woven together like that.” It’s a role that required a spiritual journey, one that connected her to her Yoruba roots in unexpected ways. “I felt like I found a piece of myself within Annie,” she said, a moment of self-discovery she described as transformative.

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Even beyond the screen, Mosaku is intentional with her visibility. From choosing African and Black designers for awards season to speaking candidly about representation, she’s using her platform to shine a light on stories and creatives that often go unnoticed. “I want to support people who don’t always feel seen in the fashion industry,” she told Glamour UK.

Wunmi Mosaku Dominates ‘Glamour UK’

Mosaku’s rise is generational. In many ways, she embodies what her ancestors could only dream of: a Black British-Nigerian woman commanding international acclaim, telling stories rooted in heritage, and receiving recognition at the highest levels of the film industry. Reflecting on her journey, she tells Glamour UK, “I hope I’m living in a way that would make my ancestors proud…that I’m showing them what their dreams could become.” It’s a powerful reminder that her success carries not only her own ambition but the weight and hope of those who came before her.

The Glamour UK cover arrived during an already remarkable year for the actress, who recently won Best Supporting Actress at the BAFTA Film Awards for the same role. With all of her accolades and well-deserved success, it’s safe to say that Mosaku is defining award season. But what makes the mother’s rise so magnetic is her grounded, thoughtful approach to fame. She is a triple threat, honing talent, intention, and presence…and she’s just getting started.

Click here to read the entire article and catch the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, March 15.