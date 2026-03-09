Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

Rihanna was home when a gunman fired several shots at her home, penetrating a wall of her Beverly Hills mansion.

Published on March 9, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Savage X Fenty Celebrates Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

At least 10 rounds were fired at a Beverly Hills residence belonging to Rihanna on Sunday while the singer was home.

The Los Angeles Times reports that a woman fired several shots toward the property, with at least one round penetrating a wall of the mansion. Authorities responded to a report of gunfire around 1:21 p.m., and a 30-year-old female suspect was later taken into custody, according to police.

Rihanna Home Shooting

Police said the suspect allegedly fired multiple rounds from inside a vehicle parked across the street from the residence. Dispatch audio cited by the Los Angeles Police Department indicated that approximately 10 shots were fired before the vehicle, described as a white Tesla, fled south on Coldwater Canyon Drive.

According to reports, “When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” said Armen Arias, an LAPD spokesperson.

No injuries were reported in the incident, LAPD Sgt. Jonathan de Vera told the Times.

Rihanna reportedly lives at the colonial-style property in the Post Office area of Beverly Hills with her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three young children; sons RZA, 3, and Riot, 2, and their daughter, Rocki Irish Mayers, born Sept. 13, 2025.

Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

This story is still developing…

SEE ALSO

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested was originally published on bossip.com

Related Tags

Coldwater Canyon Drive Getty Johnny Nunez Jonathan de Vera Los Angeles Police Department Newsletter Rocki Irish Mayers RZA Sgt. Tesla

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Savage X Fenty Celebrates Lavish Lace Debut at Nordstrom

Rihanna’s Beverly Hills Home Hit by Gunfire While Singer Was Inside, Suspect Arrested

Bossip

‘So Much Of What We Love Comes From Black Culture’ — Sophia Bush & 6 Other White Celebrity Allies Invited To The Cookout

MadameNoire
The Serpentine Summer Party 2023

Oui Love To See It! Lori Harvey & Damson Idris Seemingly Confirm Reconciliation With Lusty Lip Locking In Paris

Bossip
porsha sway

'I Love You!' Porsha Williams Gushes To Girlfriend Sway As Couple Enjoys $3K-A-Night Bali Baecation

MadameNoire
Trending
Happy Black Woman Laughing while Applying Skincare Face Cream
10 Items
Beauty  |  Sammy Approved

Lotions That Make You Smell So Good People Will Ask What You’re Wearing

15 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Takes Over The Ice Blue Carpet At The 2026 NAACP Awards

Reverend Jesse L. Jackson's Peoples Celebration of Life and Homegoing Services
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Jennifer Hudson SANG, Delivers Soul-Stirring Tribute At Rev Jesse Jackson’s Homegoing Service

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

7 School-Style Looks To Wear To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

6 Items
Beauty  |  Shannon Dawson

6 Of The Best Beauty Products That Make You Feel Luxurious Without Breaking The Bank

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close