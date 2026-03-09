Subscribe
Pop Culture

PDA: Lori Harvey And Damson Idris Have Lusty Lip Locking Session In Paris

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris made headlines this weekend when footage of their steamy makeout session on a balcony went viral.

Published on March 9, 2026

US-ENTERTAINMENT-STREAMING-SNOWFALL
Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty

The City of Lights just got a lot brighter and hotter thanks to Lori Harvey and Damson Idris. Over the weekend, the former couple didn’t just hint at a reunionbut they seemingly confirmed it while visiting Paris for their fashion week. Amid the high-fashion backdrop of Paris Fashion Week, the model and actor were caught in a passionate embrace that effectively ended months of “are they back together?” speculation.

According to TMZ, the pair was spotted following a late-night Paris Fashion Week event on Friday. The two were seen enjoying a steamy conversation on a balcony overlooking the bustling Parisian streets. For a few moments, it seemed like a standard friendly exes chat, but the vibe shifted quickly. Harvey was seen grabbing Damson and pulling him in for a passionate makeout session that lasted several minutes.

The timeline of Harvey and Idris has been a roller coaster for fans. The couple originally dated throughout much of 2023, making their red-carpet debut at the Snowfall Season 6 premiere. However, by November of that year, they released a joint statement announcing their split, claiming they remained close friends but needed to focus on their individual journeys.

Despite the formal breakup, the friend-zone tag seemed to evolve back into something more over the last several months. Rumors of a reconciliation began swirling in September 2025 when they were spotted at a beach together. Then the celebrity couple shared a very public weekend at Miami Art Week in December. While fans were curious then, the Paris footage serves as the ultimate hard launch of their revived relationship.

Following their balcony display of affection, the couple attempted to maintain a level of discretion. Damson was seen leaving the room first, while Lori stayed behind for a few moments, hanging out by the window to collect herself. When she finally exited the venue, photogs noted she looked composed and stunning in a tight black dress before hopping into a waiting van. Damson joined her shortly after, and the two sped off.

Social media has been ablaze with reactions to the reunion. Many fans of Harvey and Idris are celebrating the comeback of one of Hollywood’s most beloved couples, while others are dissecting the body language of the balcony video.

Neither star has posted an official couple photo to their social media pages, but in the age of viral paparazzi videos, they may not need to. If their moment on the balcony in Paris is any indication, this second chapter of their romance is off to a great start.

