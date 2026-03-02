Michael B. Jordan And ‘Sinners’ Win Big At The SAG Actor Awards

Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty

You can now add Michael B. Jordan to the esteemed (short) list of Black male actors who’ve won SAG Actor Awards for a lead role. Viola Davis was ecstatic to present the ‘beloved thespian with the ‘Best Actor in a Leading Role’ award. Her face beamed with joy as she stumbled to get out the famous line from August Wilson’s 1984 play Joe Turner’s Come and Gone, “You are shining, Herald…”

The moment received a roaring applause from the audience and Viola could be heard cheering from the podium. Even MBJ was shocked he won. So much so, his ‘Sinners’ co star Delroy Lindo had to give him a nudge to the stage.

“I wasn’t expecting this at all!” he said during his acceptance speech. He thanked his mother for driving him to auditions when they had no money for gas of for the Holland Tunnel and parking. He gave Ryan Coogle, his cast mates and the other nominees in the category their flowers before ending his time with a charming, “Yeah man, this is pretty cool.”

It’s been a head to head battle between Michael and Timothy Chalamet, who also garnered critical acclaim for his performance in ‘Marty Supreme’ for which he took home the Golden Globe. The SAGs are a good indicator of Oscar’s glory and fans are hoping for another upset by MBJ on Oscar’s night.

‘Sinners’ also won big, Sunday night, when it beat out ‘One Battle After Another’ for another top honor of the night, ‘Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.’ This is another precursor for Oscars night, showing a pathway to ‘Best Film.’

Delroy Lindo, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Academy Awards for his prolific role in the film, took the mic to deliver a memorable speech. “This project is anointed, and from that standpoint, we are all anointed to be on this incredible journey created by the incredible genius Ryan Coogler,” he said.

Congrats to all the winners!