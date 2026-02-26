Subscribe
Flavor Flav Offers To Celebrate USA Women’s Hockey Team

Flavor Flav Offers To Celebrate USA Women’s Hockey Team After They Decline Trump Invite To SOTU

Flavor Flav proves that real heroes come in all forms. Discover his inspiring support for women's sports during the Olympics.

Published on February 26, 2026

Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics - Day Nine
Source: Andrew Milligan – PA Images / Getty

The saying goes “not all heroes wear capes,” but what isn’t often said is that some heroes rock gold teeth, wear enormous clocks, and are the ones who are least likely to be there when the rubber meets the road. Sometimes, heroes are just people who give a damn enough to consider others even when they don’t have to.

Flavor Flav is a hero. Public Enemy’s more historically colorful member has proved himself to be an ally to women’s athletics in a way that many men of his era have not. During the summer Olympics of 2025, Flav made headlines through his earnest and enthusiastic support of the gymnast Jordan Chiles and the USA women’s water polo team. In fact, Flav signed a five-year deal to be the official hype man of the sport with the hopes of bringing more eyes to the competition.

Following the USA women’s hockey team taking the gold, Donald Trump extended them a backhanded invite to the White House for a national celebration. He subsequently invited them to last night’s State of the Union address; however, the ladies were “unavailable” to attend. The team released a public statement “politely declining” the invite.

“We are sincerely grateful for the invitation extended to our gold medal-winning U.S. Women’s Hockey Team and deeply appreciate the recognition of their extraordinary achievement,” a spokesperson for USA Hockey told the outlet. “Due to the timing and previously scheduled academic and professional commitments following the Games, the athletes are unable to participate.”

Upon hearing the news, Flav immediately jumped in to invite the ladies to a celebration on his dime.

“I am reaching out on behalf of Flavor Flav. First, massive congratulations on the gold!! We saw the story about the men’s invite to the White House, and the not-quite invite for the women’s team. Flav recently posted on social media an idea and an invitation for the women’s hockey team to Las Vegas for a real celebration. He always stands behind everything he says and does. If there is an interest for the team to come to Las Vegas and celebrate with Flav, we will figure it out on our end and make it a lovely experience.”

Shoutout to Flav and the gold medal-winning women’s national hockey team!

