Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Valerian Hughes Brings Feathered Fantasy To NYFW

New Designer Alert: Valerian Hughes Brings Feathered Fantasy To NYFW

At New York Fashion Week, the designer’s Fall/Winter 2026 show blended angelic beauty with fierce transformation.

Published on February 25, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

New Designer Alert: Valerian Hughes Brings Feathered Fantasy To NYFW
Source: Chia-Ta Tsai/ Valerian Hughes / Chia-Ta Tsai

If you love fashion that feels like a dream with some edge, Valerian Hughes gave New York Fashion Week (NYFW) exactly that.

The designer debuted his Fall/Winter 2026 demi-couture collection, “Reve Eveille,” at the Prince George Ballroom, transforming the historic space into something ethereal and theatrical. From the first look, it was clear this wasn’t going to be a typical runway.

And we were sitting front row, soaking in all the special details.

New Designer Alert: Valerian Hughes Brings Feathered Fantasy To NYFW
Source: Chia-Ta Tsai/ Valerian Hughes / Chia-Ta Tsai

The show opened with actress Shahadi Wright Joseph in a whimsical white tiered gown that floated down the runway. The former HB cover star’s look set an angelic tone — feathered, light, almost celestial. Shahadi looked amazing, so it’s no surprise that more beauty followed suit. 

Models wore bold white feathered eye accents that felt dramatic and playful at the same time. The makeup didn’t just complement the clothes; it was essential to the storytelling.

Valerian Hughes Brings Fantasy And Fierceness To New York Fashion Week

New Designer Alert: Valerian Hughes Brings Feathered Fantasy To NYFW
Source: Chia-Ta Tsai/ Valerian Hughes / Chia-Ta Tsai

Across 20 demi-couture looks, Hughes moved between softness and fierceness. Gold and cream jumpsuits with French-inspired detailing shimmered under the ballroom lights. There were exaggerated pointed shoulders, sculptural silhouettes, tear accents, and dramatic necklines that demanded attention. Satin and stretch fabrics hugged the body, while earthy materials like burlap introduced texture and contrast. The mix of luxe and raw created tension in the best way.

Then came the closing moment.

Pose actress Dominique Jackson stepped out in a sheer, over-the-top white ensemble that felt regal and otherworldly. In a live moment, artist Ross Pino spray-painted the garment in black, shifting it instantly from angelic to gritty. The crowd reacted in real time as the pristine white became something darker and more defiant.

The finale pulled the entire show together. What started with feathers and flowing white ended in bold black paint, showing how quickly a look — and a mood — can shift.  

New Designer Alert: Valerian Hughes Brings Feathered Fantasy To NYFW
Source: Chia-Ta Tsai/ Valerian Hughes / Chia-Ta Tsai

This was a NYFW moment worth watching, and Valerian Hughes is just getting started.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

fashion most recent Newsletter nyfw style

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

New York Liberty v Phoenix Mercury

Rest In Peace: 2-Time WNBA Champion Kara Braxton Killed In Atlanta-Area Car Accident At Age 43

Bossip
50 Cent x King Harris x Tiny Harris

Grand Tussle! 50 Cent Goes Low Trolling Tiny, King Harris Takes It To Hell: 'Your Mama Dead AF! Go Dig Her Up!'

Bossip
Black woman injecting insulin for diabetes self-care treatment

Microdosing Ozempic? The Risky Weight-Loss Hack Doctors Say Could Backfire

MadameNoire
Norfolk State v Delaware State

Cam Newton Under Fire After Saying Women’s ‘Value’ Drops With Every Child — Despite His Own Nine Kids

MadameNoire
Trending
how to choose your summer scent
Beauty  |  Shamika Sanders

3 Fragrance Discovery Sets That Will Help You Find Your Signature Summer Scent

ABFF Honors 2026
12 Items
HelloBuzz  |  Char Masona

Red Carpet Rundown: Black Excellence Was The Main Character At The 2026 American Black Film Festival Honors

Amazon Music Presents A$AP Rocky Songline Live
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

A$AP Rocky Surprises Rihanna With A Birthday Dinner At Her Favorite Restaurant

2026 EE BAFTA Film Awards - Arrivals
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Moments We Are Loving From The 2026 BAFTAs

Cardi B Little Miss Drama Tour - Los Angeles
8 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Samjah Iman

7 School-Style Looks To Wear To Cardi B’s Little Miss Drama Tour

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close