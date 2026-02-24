Subscribe
Celebrity

Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Manifesting’ Her Engagement

Megan Thee Master Manifestor Says She Sees A Klay Thompson Engagement In Her Future

The Houston Hottie recently popped up in Milan following the 2026 Winter Olympics and made it very clear that walking down the aisle is on her vision board.

Published on February 24, 2026

Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson attend Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala
Source: Raymond Hall/GC Images / Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hot Girl Cupid is outside and she has her sights set on a ring.

According to People, Megan Thee Stallion is not simply in love, but she is also manifesting an engagement. The Houston Hottie recently popped up in Milan following the 2026 Winter Olympics and made it very clear that walking down the aisle is on her vision board.

In a YouTube short, Megan linked up with Team USA stars, including speed skater Brittany Bowe and hockey captain Hilary Knight, who had just announced their engagement. After congratulating the newly engaged couple, Meg could not help but get a little dreamy herself.

“I love love, that’s so sweet,” she said while crossing her fingers. Then she added the line that has the timeline buzzing. Megan said she’s “manifesting my engagement, too.”

The Olympians, including hockey standout Leila Edwards, joined her in crossing their fingers, sealing the moment with pure Black girl joy energy.

Check out the post:

Megan has been booed up with Klay Thompson of the Dallas Mavericks, and she has been glowing ever since. The couple made their red carpet debut in July 2025 and later stepped out together at her inaugural Pete and Thomas Foundation Gala in New York City. At the event, Megan called the four-time NBA champion the “nicest person I’ve ever met in my life.” So sweet.

In her recent interview with People, Meg opened up about being in her “comfy” era. She explained that love found her when she started prioritizing therapy, self-care and her mental health.

“I don’t never want to tell anybody to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one,” she said. “I didn’t even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest.”

Sis was minding her business and healing, and boom, here comes a 6-foot-6 shooting guard.

And if you think this manifestation talk is new, think again. An old tweet that resurfaced on X shows Megan writing back in 2011 that she was “marrying an athlete for sure,” adding that it would most likely be a basketball player. Talk about speaking it into existence.

From healing to hard launching to hinting at a proposal, it looks like Megan is stepping into her soft life era with confidence. Will wedding bells be next? The Hot Girl Coach says stay tuned.

Megan Thee Master Manifestor Says She Sees A Klay Thompson Engagement In Her Future was originally published on bossip.com

