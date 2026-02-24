As Wristwatch Trends Evolve, Industry Analysts Discuss Lasting Design And Tech

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

While cellphones are another way to tell the time, they can run out of juice, but a wristwatch doesn’t. That’s why, yes, watches are still in style, both for their reliable timekeeping and common marker of status. When it comes to wristwatch trends, look out for more dainty jewelry watches, bold colors, textured dials, sustainable materials like carbon fiber, hybrid technology, and fitness tracking.

According to Swisswatches Magazine, industry watch experts report there’s still a demand for unique and historically iconic watches with luxury brands like Rolex, Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, and Richard Mille remaining strong. Their strength has also been elevated by celebrity wearers, particularly those in the world of hip-hop, where Drake proudly has over 100 Rolexes, and Rihanna often flaunts bold jewel-encrusted watch designs.

Hello Beautiful wants you to clock into timeless wristwatch design that embodies the function and status any modern wearer desires. From notable classics like Cartier to modern smartwatches for fitness, there’s something for every woman in 2026.

What Are Some Wristwatch Trends to Watch for in 2026?

Love HelloBeautiful? Get more! Join the HelloBeautiful Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Expect established brands in the watch industry to continue to lean into quality craftsmanship, along with more creativity. From more vibrant colors to slimmer sizes, watch lovers can look forward to a continued elegance and boldness in this era of watchmaking.

Sustainability

Count down the rest of 2026 in style when you buy Citizen watches from H2Hub. This reliable non-luxury Japanese brand is known for its Eco-Drive technology that powers watches by converting any light source into electrical energy. As a result, you can take pride in avoiding battery waste while sporting elegant styles, like the Citizen Rose Gold Dial.

Even high-end brands like Cartier have adapted solar technology into some of their watches, such as the SolarBeat Tank introduced in 2021 and updated in 2024. Manufacturers are constructing straps from vegan alternatives, recycled materials, carbon fiber, and more durable options, like ceramic.

Less Is More

Smaller jewelry-focused pieces, such as the cocktail watch, are making a comeback. Pieces such as the Première Galon bangle from Chanel and Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Calibre silhouette on a feminine hand also fit those who prefer quieter luxury and minimalism.

Case Shapes

Watch lovers can look forward to increasing options beyond standard large round cases. Leading design trends include square and rectangular shapes, as well as cushion-shaped cases that blend vintage inspiration with modern styling. Watchmakers are also showcasing more asymmetrical and geometric forms, such as egg shapes and hexagons. Plus, there are cases integrated into bracelets in a throwback to 1970s inspiration.

Dial Designs

2024 was the year when stone dial art made waves. Look forward to seeing more of this trend in brands like Rolex and Dennison. The Oursine by Gerald Genta boasts a meteorite dial.

Some dial designs are standing out with more structural looks thanks to the use of 3-D printing. One example is the Apiar 3D-printed GEN 1.0, which features a web-like skeletonized dial structure that transcends from modern to almost futuristic.

Why Are Smartwatches Trending?

Smartwatches have advanced ways to monitor health in style as more diverse designs combine luxury fashion with functional technology. As more Americans become serious about their health, a smartwatch has become more than an accessory but a self-care and safety tool.

These devices can track:

Blood pressure Heart rate Burned calories Blood oxygen Stress levels Sleep monitoring Daily steps

Their designs may be larger, brighter, and have more durable screens for different lifestyles. Battery life is also improving as the VERTU Grand Watch has a 15-day battery, along with a sapphire glass display. Some, like the Fila Amoled Smartwatch, come in unisex designs.

A smart watch is also an ideal tracker for safety. Some include medical alerts ideal for the elderly and location tracking for children.

How Do Hybrid Watches Work?

Increasingly popular wristwatch technology trends include combining analog aesthetics with smartwatch technology. While you can benefit from the embedded sensors and connectivity options that track your activities and deliver notifications, the watch face still has traditional, physical hands and dials.

Thanks to the use of coin-cell batteries that can last months, a hybrid watch’s power lasts much longer than a full-screen smartwatch that uses a rechargeable battery.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Are the Big 4 Watches?

Rolex: The easily recognizable brand based in Geneva was founded in 1905 and remains a symbol of class and success. The Oyster is the first waterproof and dustproof watch, while the Submariner (diving) watch remains an icon. These watches remain a global favorite due to their high-grade 904L stainless steel, in-house manufacturing, and rigorous testing.

Patek Philippe: This other premier Swiss brand, recognized for craftsmanship, was founded in 1839 in Geneva. The Nautilus is one of its most famous luxury sports watches.

Audemars Piguet: Founded in 1875, its Royal Oak is a staple beloved by several celebs. These watches are perfect for anyone who’s a fan of high-complication movements, like minute repeaters and double balance wheel systems.

Richard Mille: This Swiss luxury watch brand specializes in highly exclusive pieces that can go well over $250,000. Carbon TPT, Quartz TPT, and titanium are common materials used in construction.

What Is the 3 Watch Rule?

It’s always a good idea to have a backup watch in case your current one needs fixing. Additionally, experts advise following the rule of the three-watch collection to cover all occasions. Ideally, one should have a dress watch, a sports watch for rugged activity, and a versatile daily one.

Find Timeless Accessories that Suit You

The future of watch design is looking brighter, faster, and more vibrantly colored thanks to wristwatch trends focusing on diverse materials from stone to sapphire, solar-powered technology, and eco-friendliness. While large watchcase designs remain available, those who prefer slicker, jewelry bracelet-like options have several brands to consider.

Additionally, modern technology has made it possible for watches to go beyond telling time to monitor sleep health, heart rate, and daily exercise levels. Whether you decide to stick with icons like Rolex and Cartier or consider smaller but dependable brands, there’s something in store for your lifestyle preference.

Hello Beautiful is pleased to update you on style trends that keep you looking good. Remember to check the site for other relevant insights.