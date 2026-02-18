Subscribe
Close
Style & Fashion

Little Miss Drama: Cardi B’s Red Tour Outfit Has Fans Mesmerized

Cardi B's red outfit on her 'Little Miss Drama Tour' has fans and even her guest performers mesmerized.

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Cardi B 'Little Miss Drama Tour'
Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Cardi B’s ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ kicked off on February 11 in Palm Desert, California and it’s already become the hottest show this year. Fans who’ve attended the show and fans on social media are raving about Cardi’s performance skills, production value, the set list, guess surprises and her wardrobe. It’s giving big budget. With choreography by Sean Bankhead and hundreds dancers and people behind the scene, the ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ is all the rage.

Fans have taken to social media to express their adoration for Cardi’s body, especially how her buxom bottom looks in what’s being called the “red outfit.” Rapper Blueface, who came out during her LA stop, was mesmerized by Cardi’s bottom as she twerked along to their popular 2018 song ‘Thotiana.’ He even took to social media to share how he almost forgot the lyrics to his own song watching the performer shake it.

Cardi B Red Outfit

Cardi B’s red outfit, is one of the dozen wardrobe changes during the show. The racy red look that accentuates her cakey clappas has become a highly talked about part of her tour.

Blueface wasn’t the only celeb to gush over her assets. In a clip captured by Big Boy’s Neighborhood, Kehlani jokingly commented, “You have so much a**!” to which the mom of three responded, “I’m taking some out.”

In a clip shared by Big Boi She added, “After this tour, I don’t wanna hear nobody for three months. I’m going to Colombia, nobody hit me up, nothing. I’m taking this a** out!”

The ‘Little Miss Drama Tour’ is just getting started, we’re eager to see else Cardi has in-store for us all.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Aaron J. Thornton Big Boi Cardi Colombia LA Newsletter Palm Desert, California Rapper Blueface Thotiana

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Tequila Don Julio 1942 Gets Guests Ready Pa'l Show at a Private Celebration During Super Bowl Weekend

WCW Lovers — 50 LGBTQIA Baddies & Couples We’re Crushing On This Women Crush Wednesday, Vol. 11

MadameNoire
The FanDuel Party Powered by Spotify 2026 - Blue Carpet Arrivals

'America's Next Top Model' Alum Tiffany Richardson Slams 'Bully' Tyra Banks Over Resurfaced Viral Moment: 'YALL EDITED TO MAKE IT LOOK LIKE YOU CARED'

Bossip
75th NBA All-Star Game

Boo-Lovin' & Basketball: Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Memes & More From NBA All-Star Valentine’s Weekend 2026

Bossip

The Internet Is Debating Tyra Banks — 3 Of The Biggest Takeaways From 'Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model'

MadameNoire
Trending
Adrienne Maloof And Niecy Nash-Betts's Holiday Celebration
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Niecy Nash-Betts Threw A Star-Studded Holiday Party Everyone’s Still Talking About

BOXING-US-PAUL-JOSHUA
Pop Culture  |  Shamika Sanders

10 Thirsty Tweets About Anthony Joshua

Jalen Hurts HB's sexiest man of the year 2025
11 Items
Pop Culture  |  Bilal G. Morris

Jalen Hurts Wins HB’s Sexiest Man Of The Year 2025

Grandmother holds baby granddaughter in kitchen while helping daughter prepare a meal for the family
2 Items
Lifestyle  |  Sammy Approved

15 Black Superstitions Passed Down Through Generations

10 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Red Carpet Rundown: Top Celebrity Looks From The 2026 Critics Choice Awards

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close