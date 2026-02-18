Subscribe
Hair

Celebrity Hair Stylist Kellon Deryck Launches Tinted Lace-Wig Glue

Celebrity Hair Stylist Kellon Deryck Launches World’s First Tinted Lace-Wig Glue

Kellon Deryck, celebrity hair stylist and wig wizard, collaborated with Ghostbond to create a tinted lace-glue that provides a flawless finish for diverse skin tones.

Published on February 18, 2026

  • Tinted wig glue eliminates the white residue that can occur with regular wig adhesives.
  • The product comes in three skin-matching shades to provide an undetectable, melted finish.
  • The adhesive has a pleasant, edible scent, unlike the harsh chemical smells of traditional wig glues.
GHOSTBOND Presents Bonded For Life
Source: Jerritt Clark / Getty

Wigs are undefeated in the protective style hair game, empowering everyone, from gorgeous naturalistas to relaxed hair baddies, to keep their tresses safely tucked beneath fabulously-styled bundles. But for some women, the road to a flawless lace-wig finish can be long and elusive. Some wig adhesives claim to dry clear, but leave white residue behind, or, the hairline may look natural to the naked eye, but under bright photographer lights, that flashback tells a different story. Lucky for us, Kellon Deryck, one of Black Hollywood’s most sought after coif curators, came up with a solution: tinted lace wig glue. The first of its kind, Deryck’s new Ghostbond wig adhesive collaboration comes in three shades, and while it’s not edible, it smells delicious. 

Say Goodbye To The White Cast

As a long-time, A-list stylist whose Midas touch has been the magic behind some of the most memorable it-girl moments, (can we talk about Megan Thee Stallion’s winning-court slayage, please?) Deryck said he wanted to make sure women of all skin-tones had access to an undetectable, melted finish. 

“With me doing hair for so long, I’ve seen the bigger issue that our chocolate girls and our brown skin girls have when it came to red carpets and even photos with their friends, they had a white cast, and I was like, ‘How can we alleviate that?’”

Professional hair-stylists and bathroom beauty-salon divas alike have come up with tricks over the years to shortcut the problem, like mixing their foundation with their regular wig glue. Deryck wanted to turn that two-step process into an easy fix. 

“A lot of times, people use their makeup, and I’m like, if we can come up with a product that has everything all-in-one, this would just be a winning-deal,” he said. 

Skin-Matching Tints For An Undetectable Finish

The product’s rollout motto #DontGetCaughtSlipping is fitting, because every wig-wearer understands the embarrassment of seeing her visible lace hairline in HD photos or under harsh-lighting after a night out sweating. Deryck says the multi-shade solution (which comes in three tints: vanilla bean, butterscotch, and chocolate) helps women of all skin tones achieve that coveted, melted look, and he plans to launch more shades.

“When I tested these products out, I went through so many different shades. This has been something we’ve been working on for two years,” Deryck said. After experimenting with multiple tint tones, he landed on three he absolutely loved to go to market, but that’s just the beginning. Deryck also said the products are customizable, so you can mix and match tints if you need a shade that is a little more unique to your complexion.  

Tasty Scents Replace Off-Putting Chemical Smells

The tinted shades, vanilla, butterscotch, and chocolate, not only describe the color, but also the scent-profile, too. Deryck said throughout his career, he has encountered wig-adhesives that bond well but smell terrible to both him and his clients. So he decided to offer his customers something different with this product launch: a delicious scent to go along with the same, trusted, finish. 

“Everybody knows they’ve had that glue that smells like something that came out of the water,” Deryck told HB,  “I really wanted something that was going to be my signature to the collection.”

Tinted wig-glue adhesives are available at ghostbond.com. Each set comes with a shade-specific adhesive, tint spray, and a touch-up pen.

