Bath & Body Works Drops A Dreamy Disney Princess Collection

Bath & Body Works Drops A Dreamy Disney Princess Collection

Bath & Body Works transforms self-care into a full-blown fairytale with the launch of its Disney Princess Fragrance Collection.

Published on February 12, 2026

Young woman is getting ready in her home
Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty

Bath & Body Works transforms self-care into a full-blown fairytale with the launch of its Disney Princess Fragrance Collection. Yes, your inner princess is invited. Read more and check out the collection inside.

The beloved beauty retailer has teamed up with Disney to create a dreamy lineup inspired by six iconic characters: Aurora, Belle, Mulan, Rapunzel, Snow White, and Tiana. According to USA Today, the collaboration blends Disney’s storytelling magic with Bath & Body Works’ signature fragrance craftsmanship. Fans are offered a chance to step into their favorite princess worlds in a way that feels both nostalgic and grown-up. Senior Vice President of Consumer Products at Disney, Liz Shortreed, described the partnership as a special moment in bringing the Disney Princess story into everyday life in new and meaningful ways.

The collection includes 92 products ranging from fine fragrance mists and body lotions to three-wick candles, wallflower diffusers, lip gloss, and even decorative accessories. Prices range from $1.95 to $125, making it accessible whether you want a small touch of magic or the full royal treatment. Bath and Body Works shared additional details about the collaboration on its official site, highlighting how each scent was carefully developed to reflect the individuality and essence of each princess. Explore the full collection here.

Source: Jemal Countess / Getty

Each fragrance tells its own story. Aurora’s scent features soft rose petals and sandalwood with a sparkling finish. Mulan blends magnolia blossom and radiant apricot with fresh aquatic notes to reflect courage and determination. Rapunzel’s fragrance combines glowing florals and golden musk, while Belle’s mixes rose petals, buttercup, and whipped vanilla for a soft yet adventurous vibe. Snow White’s scent layers red apple and enchanted woods, and Tiana’s fragrance pairs water lily and amber with bayou-inspired warmth.

One standout scent, Life’s a Fairytale, is a blend of berries, florals, and warm woods that incorporates a note from each princess. Lewis told USA Today the fragrance represents “empowerment and the collective magic of these beloved female characters.”

From castle-themed candle pedestals to subtly designed Easter eggs like tiny apples hidden in Snow White packaging, this collection is thoughtful, immersive, and undeniably charming. Whether you grew up dreaming of tiaras or simply love a good fragrance moment, Bath & Body Works just gave us all a reason to believe in happily ever after again.

Be sure to explore the collection here.

