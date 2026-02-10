Sherry Shepherd Breaks Her Silence One Week After Her Show’s Cancellation News Dropped

Sherri Shepherd's show was canceled, but she remains grateful and determined to continue entertaining fans.

Sherri's show was built on joy, and she promises to find a way to keep it alive in some form.

Sherri reflects on her dream of hosting her own show and the success she achieved over four seasons.

Sherri Shepherd is breaking her silence following news that her award-winning show won’t be renewed for another season. In true Sherri fashion, she spoke directly to her fans.

Looking fabulous on air, the host said she “was ready.” Sherry addressed comments and headlines, but also made the moment all about honesty, gratitude, and humor.

“Our show has not been renewed for another season,” she told her audience. “Y’all try not to faint or fall out because healthcare is expensive and none of us have it anymore.”

The Sherri Shepherd Show was officially cancelled on February 2.

Sherri shared that she has been deeply moved by the reaction from viewers and supporters. “I’m truly overwhelmed by the outpouring of love that I have received from all of you,” she said. “From the audience to everybody on social media… to people who stopped me in the store even when didn’t have a wig on… I feel every bit of the love that you’ve been sending to me.”

Sherri took over the daytime spot in 2022 as a replacement for the Wendy Williams Show. Some naysayers had opinions – comparing Sherri to the famed radio host – but Sherri remained unbothered. She did her thing, her way.

While her first solo-chair moment, Sherri had experience hosting. She’d held it down as co-host on The View for eight seasons before.

The host took time to thank viewers for welcoming her into their daily routines. “From the bottom of my heart, I want to thank you for welcoming me into your homes every single day. Thank you for laughing and crying with us.”

‘I’m So Grateful I Got The Chance To Do It For Four Seasons’: Sherri Shepherd Reflections On Her Show’s Cancellation

Sherri reiterated to the audience that her dream was to have her own show. And whew, did she slay her dream.

Over the years, Sherri has welcomed top names, celebrities, and talent. We’re talking Real Housewives from multiple franchises, Keke Palmer, First Lady Michelle Obama, Mama Tina Knowles, and Coco Jones. Just to name a few.

“When I first started, the show was built on one thing… joy. My prayer was for you to leave happier than when you came.” Sherry reflected.

Still, our girl Sherry made it clear she isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet. “I want to be clear — I’m not ready to throw in the towel on this show just yet. We’re going to continue to fight to keep the show alive in some way, shape or form. If anybody knows me, they know I’m a fighter. I promise I will continue to spread joy.”

And because it wouldn’t be Sherri without laughter, she ended with the reminder we didn’t know we needed. She smiled, “Like your favorite Auntie, I’m here to make you laugh, get in your business, and stay longer than you planned.”

Production on season 4 will continue as planned, with the series airing its final episodes in the fall.