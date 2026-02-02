Subscribe
Kristy Sarah Popped Out At The Grammys Amid Divorce Drama

Kristy Sarah Pops Out At The Grammys Amid Divorce Headlines

Kristy Sarah popped out at the Grammys looking flawless.

Published on February 2, 2026

68th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
Source: Brianna Bryson / Getty

Kristy Sarah may be going through personal turmoil amid the divorce drama with her estranged and soon-to-be ex-husband Desmond Scott, but one thing is for sure, the social media influencer doesn’t look like what she’s going through. Kristy looked flawless on the red carpet in a chocolate gown with corseted waist by Nicole + Felicia. Even her Flor De Maria shoes were custom. Her blinged out necklace was by Shay Jewelry. Shoutout to her glam team, Lina Mourey, and Maggie MH completed this fabulous look from head to toe.

Styled by Kris Fe, who honored Kristy on social media calling her a “strong, powerful, and effortlessly beautiful” woman. She added, “Creating this look for her was personal, and I wanted every detail to honor who she is. That’s why it meant so much to me to collaborate with women who carry that same energy.”

Kristy’s name has been a fixture in the headlines following the shocking news of her divorce from Desmond Scott. She recently returned to social media amid public scrutiny, reminding fans she’s still in the house! And while Desmond was spotted making out with a random woman just days after, she’s managed to keep her head held high. She shared a clip of her grocery shopping for the first time since the news (Desmond was the chef in the marriage), spawning mixed reactions from fans.

Either way, the breakup isn’t slowing her down at all.

