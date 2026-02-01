Eve Just Served High-Fashion Drama On The Cover Of ‘Numéro Netherlands’

Eve's Numéro editorial reflects her evolution, from rap star to fashion-forward icon.

Motherhood has shifted Eve's perspective, making her weigh opportunities differently.

As Eve approaches 25 years since her debut, she's looking ahead to reimagine her music and blend her passions.

Source: CARLOS JASSO / Getty

Eve is stepping into 2026 as a cover girl. The Grammy-winning rapper is the latest star of Numéro Netherlands magazine’s music issue, serving high-fashion drama, bold silhouettes, and a reminder that she’s still that girl.

The Numéro editorial shoot reflects Eve’s evolution. The Philadelphia rapper has always been a star. But now she’s adding her fashion sense, her unapologetic approach to life, and her wicked confidence. That energy shows up in sculptural tailoring, slick leather, and bold accessories.

The pictures are fierce and fabulous at the same time. This is Eve in 2026, and we love this for her.

Eve Is Fierce, Fashionable, & Fabulous As A Numéro Netherlands Cover Star

Eve rocks a leather mini dress complete with winged shoulder drama. The black zip-front look is sharp, glossy, and impossible to ignore. Styled with sleek gloves, pointed heels, and slim sunglasses, she looks fearless.

“I was just so happy to finally have an album out,” Eve said when asked about her first Ruff Ryders album. Now, she’s bringing that same energy to the magazine’s striking new editorial shoot.

In another standout shot, Eve steps into structured grey suiting with a twist. The blazer is bold in the shoulders, with trousers that flow wide and feature an artistic detail. The sunglasses and gloves add attitude, while the tailoring keeps it polished.

Then comes the leather bodysuit moment, styled with lace-up details and a dramatic feathered headpiece. The look is daring, glamorous, and fun. Eve has always known how to command attention, whether it was on a rap track or in front of a camera.

But Eve isn’t only embracing fearlessness in fashion — she’s also embracing the life changes that have shaped her offstage. She’s been married to her husband Maximilian Cooper since 2014, and over the years she’s been living the soft life as a wife, stepmom to his four children, and now a mother to their son.

Motherhood has shifted her perspective, too. “He is my yes and especially my no,” she said in the same conversation, explaining how she weighs every opportunity differently now.

As Eve approaches 25 years since her debut, this cover moment feels full circle. In her Numéro Netherlands interview, she also shared that she’s looking ahead to what’s next, including reimagining past music with the anniversary of Scorpion coming up. She also hinted she’s curious about blending her love of music and wellness.

“Happiness is really important to me,” Eve told Numéro Netherlands. “Is this gonna mess up my peace?”