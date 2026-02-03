Subscribe
VIVATRESS Pre-Stretched Braiding Hair Checks All The Boxes

TRIED IT: VIVATRESS Pre-Stretched Braiding Hair From Vivace By KISS Checks All The Boxes

I tested VIVATRESS Pre-Stretched Braiding Hair From Vivace by KISS to see if it's truly soft, lightweight, and itch-free.

Published on February 2, 2026

  • Synthetic VIVATRESS hair is lightweight, tangle-free, and hypoallergenic, making it a scalp-friendly braiding option.
  • The brand's braiding hair is eco-conscious, chemical-free, and approved by a renowned master braider.
  • Despite skipping pre-wash, the VIVATRESS hair performed well, with minimal shedding and a comfortable, lightweight feel.
Tatayana Yomary boho braids with VIVATRESS Pre-Stretched Braiding Hair
Source: Tatayana Yomary / Tatayana Yomary

When it comes to braids, it’s a style that I’ll never part ways with. I can always trust the woven style to keep my hair stylishly tucked away while giving me the freedom to experiment with different looks. That said, while the prices for a braid install would make a nun swear, I’ve grown partial to using synthetic hair to curb the cost whenever possible. 

From finding itch-free hair to lightweight offerings, it’s no secret that the search for quality synthetic hair can be tedious. As the industry grows, a few synthetic braiding hair brands have gained favor with the girls, with Vivace by KISS’ VIVATRESS Pre-Stretched Braiding Hair 46″ ($7.99, Amazon.com) becoming a popular option. 

Formulated with 100% pure premium OEKO-Tex fiber, this offering is said to provide a soft, tangle-free, and hypoallergenic alternative for users. The brand also shares that the braiding hair is eco-conscious, chemical-free, and skin-friendly, making it a universal choice for braid lovers. It also comes in various lengths and multiple colors. Not to mention, the braiding hair was created under the direction of master braider, educator, and VIVATRESS brand ambassador Nastacia Brady, who uses the hair on her clients, including her daughter.

With such big claims and Nastacia’s seal of approval, I had to try the hair out for myself. Typically, I make a point of soaking and washing my bundles before use. However, the brand claims the hair is scalp-friendly, so I decided to use it as is for my boho braids install. 

The install


Starting on a clean scalp, my braiders sectioned my hair and applied a bit of shea butter in place of braiding gel. As the first braid was installed, I noticed that the hair felt pretty light. However, there’s no way to get a true read on the weight until the style is at least halfway complete. Throughout the process, I also noticed that there wasn’t much shed hair on the floor, which was a good sign. 

As the braiders finished the back section of my hair, I didn’t notice a difference in the weight of the hair. I ran my fingers through the braids and didn’t detect any shedding. The ladies continued working on my head, applying the shea butter to my roots. I noticed that the shea butter paired well with the braiding hair, maintaining a soft hold while taming flyaways. 

After sitting in the chair for five and a half hours, my braids were set with hot water, with mousse and ORS Live Oil spray applied throughout my mane. I got up from my seat and immediately noticed that I didn’t have that bobble head feeling. My hair felt light as a feather. 

My final verdict

After rocking the braids for a few weeks (and having to return to the shop to fix the boho pieces, which were bulk human hair), I can honestly say that he brand shocked me. Usually, if I don’t soak and wash braiding hair pre-install, I can count on patting my hair harder than Queen Bey. However, my scalp was happy, and itching only became a factor after not oiling my scalp for a week. Once I applied my KISS Colors & Care Rosemary & Mint Multivitamin Oil ($3.97, Walmart.com), my scalp felt normal.
While I did experience some shedding a week after, it appears most of the hair came from the bulk human hair pieces, rather than the VIVATRESS braiding hair. Even with daily moisturizing with leave-in conditioner and water, the shedding has been minimal.

I’m almost three weeks in with this style, and my scalp is in great condition. The hair looks great, and I’ve received multiple compliments on the look. Hunan hair is always a good option for braids, especially for longevity. But, for the girls and guys that prefer to save a few coins and achieve the same look, the right synthetic hair brand will come in clutch. It’s safe to say that the VIVATRESS Pre-Stretched Braiding Hair from Vivace by KISS is worth a try.

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

