Subscribe
Close
Music

Brandy Honored At The Recording Academy Honors

Brandy Honored With Black Icon Award At The Recording Academy Honors

Brandy was honored with the 2026 Black Icon Award on Thursday, January 29, and the star-studded event was the perfect way to spotlight her legacy.

Published on January 30, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective - Show
Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

If you are a lover of R&B, specifically the golden age of the 90s, then you already know how significant Brandy is to music. Not only has she been dubbed “the vocal Bible,” but she has inspired an entire generation of artists who came before her and cite her as a direct influence.

It was only fitting that the Grammys, on behalf of the Recording Academy and the Black Music Collective, honored Brandy with the 2026 Black Icon Award on Thursday, January 29, and the star-studded event was the perfect way to honor her legacy.

The musical tribute to Brandy during the event featured current R&B fixtures, Coco Jones, Kehlani and FLO, who performed “Full Moon,” “I Wanna Be Down” and “The Boy Is Mine,” respectively.

68th GRAMMY Awards - 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented By The Black Music Collective
Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

However, the superstar also took the stage to let everyone know why they were there in the first place. While performing her 1998 hit, “Almost Doesn’t Count,” Brandy paused during the song, as she was visibly emotional at being honored.

In addition to Brandy, gospel legend Kirk Franklin also received the Black Icon Award, while Pharrell Williams was presented with the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award.

“Pharrell, Brandy and Kirk are true visionaries and masters of their craft. Each has built a legacy that transcends genre, defies convention and shapes culture,” Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr. said via statement

“Their artistry continues to inspire generations of artists around the world. I’m thrilled to join the Black Music Collective in honoring three of music’s brightest stars in January and celebrating their immeasurable contributions to the industry,” he added.

Past honorees from the Black Music Collective include: Alicia Keys, Dr. Dre, JAY-Z, John Legend, Lenny Kravitz, Lil Wayne, Mariah Carey, Missy Elliott, and Sylvia Rhone.

Take a look at Brandy in action at the event, receiving her well-deserved flowers.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Alberto E. Rodriguez Almost Doesn’t Count award shows Black Icon Award Black Music Collective Brandy Coco Jones Dr. Dre Dr. Dre Global Impact Award Emma McIntyre Full Moon Getty Grammys Harvey Mason Jr. I Wanna Be Down John Legend Kirk Kirk Franklin Lil Wayne music news Newsletter Recording Academy Sylvia Rhone The Boy Is Mine

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Trump, Knauss, Epstein, & Maxwell At Mar-A-Lago

25 Men, Zero Charges — Ghislaine Maxwell Drops Explosive List Of Jeffrey Epstein Accomplices

MadameNoire
Melinda Berry Looking Angelic In Her Victoria Secret Wings

Fine AF Fridays! 20 Stars Showing Off Their Heavenly Bodies — We're Looking At You Melinda And Ari! Vol. 12

MadameNoire
PartyNextDoor And Jeremih: Summer's Over Tour

Bankhead Blessings: T.I. Headlining ATL's 30th Anniversary Birthday Bash Concert, Excitement ExpediTIously Ensues

Bossip
Anthony Kazmierczak Mugshot

Rep. Ilhan Omar’s Attacker Anthony Kazmierczak Charged With Assault, Sprayed Substance Identified

Bossip
Trending
AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B Is Already Our Super Bowl 2026 MVP

6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Who Wore It Best? The ‘RHOP’ Ladies Shut Down The Season 10 Reunion In Head-to-Toe Red

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Olandria Carthen Serves Gilded Glamour At Rahul Mishra

The Way Love Goes A Guide to Building a “Beaurtiful” and Everlasting Relationship
26 Items
Books  |  Keyaira Boone

26 Black Books We Can’t Wait To Curl Up And Read In 2026

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside
Beauty  |  Lauren E. Williams

What’s Really Going On With Pat McGrath Labs? And Why You Should Pay Attention

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close