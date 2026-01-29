Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Halle Berry Is About To Be President — On Screen, Of Course

From Catwoman to Commander-in-Chief, Halle is still booked and busy.

Published on January 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Just call her “Madame President.” Halle Berry is taking over the Oval Office (well, kind of).

The Oscar-winning star is set to headline a new film adaptation of The President Is Missing, the political thriller co-written by former President Bill Clinton and James Patterson. Halle will play President Joanna Duncan in a storyline filled with action, suspense, and a major cyberterrorist threat.

Halle Berry’s New Role Takes Her To The Oval Office

In the film, Halle has to escape the White House to stop a cyberterrorist attack. She even has to outmaneuver her own Secret Service along the way. The role puts Halle right at the center of the action, but that’s nothing new. Halle Berry will forever be our Catwoman — known for serving fearless fight scenes, saving the world, and looking absolutely “ purrfect” while doing it.

This project is just one more addition to Halle’s growing resume. The Boomerang star is in her bag, making big moves both on screen and behind the scenes. Halle has always been that girl, but now she’s widening her lane even more — producing, leading, and reminding Hollywood that she is exactly who she says she is.

And Halle’s influence doesn’t stop with entertainment.

She’s also become a bold unapologetic voice for women and menopause. Halle has no problem telling people how old she is, how good she looks, and how women of her age, no matter what they are going through, should be seen and supported. Through her Respin brand, she offers affirmations, advice, and products designed just for women.

Halle Berry is a forever icon — still slaying red carpets, commanding screens, and proving that her next era is only getting bigger. And now we get to call her Madam President, as one of the flyest presidents there has ever been. In reality or on screen

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

halle berry most recent movies Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Ray J x Nicki Minaj

Ray J Reveals His Heart Is 'Only Beating 25%' After Near-Fatal Hospitalization, Claims He Doesn't Have Long To Live

Bossip
Louboutin Capsule Collection By Jaden Smith Launch

Women Crush Wednesday—50 Black Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Hot All Winter, Vol. 8

MadameNoire
2016 Teacher Bae saga

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Bossip

On Their Breast Behavior — Teyana Taylor And Jodie Turner-Smith Say It With Ther Chest At Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show

MadameNoire
Trending
The Way Love Goes A Guide to Building a “Beaurtiful” and Everlasting Relationship
26 Items
Books  |  Keyaira Boone

26 Black Books We Can’t Wait To Curl Up And Read In 2026

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B Is Already Our Super Bowl 2026 MVP

6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Who Wore It Best? The ‘RHOP’ Ladies Shut Down The Season 10 Reunion In Head-to-Toe Red

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Olandria Carthen Serves Gilded Glamour At Rahul Mishra

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Inside
Beauty  |  Lauren E. Williams

What’s Really Going On With Pat McGrath Labs – And Why You Should Pay Attention

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close