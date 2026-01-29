Shirley Raines, CEO Of Beauty 2 The Streetz, Dies At 58

Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Shirley Raines, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Beauty 2 The Streetz, has died at the age of 58. Known affectionately by her many followers as “Ms. Shirley,” Raines was found unresponsive in her home during a wellness check, according to TMZ. At the time of discovery, she was next to her bed and, according to her twin sister Sheila, had been in good health and was not taking any medications. Family members say they do not suspect foul play and are awaiting autopsy results to learn more about the cause of her death.

After losing her son and grappling with life, Raines moved to Los Angeles and found her community. She went to feed the homeless one day, and they were more interested in her hairstyle and makeup than in the food, and that’s where her brand began.

Raines rose to prominence as an advocate for people experiencing homelessness, especially in Los Angeles’ Skid Row. Through her brand Beauty 2 The Streetz, she provided unhoused individuals with food, hairstyling, and beauty products like makeup, believing that dignity and self-esteem were critical to caring for those in need. “Just because you’re homeless doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have access to your wants as well as needs,” stated the CEO in the video above.

Shirley Raines Dies at 58

With millions of followers on social media, Ms. Shirley used her online presence to draw attention to the humanity behind homelessness and mobilize support for her mission. Her outreach was marked by compassion, authenticity, and a deep connection to the communities she served, many of whom she knew personally and consistently returned to help.

Raines’ efforts won widespread recognition. She was named a CNN Hero of the Year in 2021 and received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality in 2025, honors that reflected her impact at both the local and national levels.

In announcing her passing, Beauty 2 The Streetz shared a statement noting that Raines “dedicated her life to serving others,” and that her legacy of love, generosity, and service will live on in the countless lives she touched.

Rest in power, sis. You will be missed.