Subscribe
Close
Pop Culture

Shirley Raines, CEO Of Beauty 2 The Streetz, Dies At 58

Shirley Raines, CEO of Beauty 2 The Streetz, rose to prominence as an advocate for people experiencing homelessness.

Published on January 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

56th NAACP Image Awards Creative Honors - Arrivals
Source: Gilbert Flores / Getty

Shirley Raines, the founder and CEO of the nonprofit Beauty 2 The Streetz, has died at the age of 58. Known affectionately by her many followers as “Ms. Shirley,” Raines was found unresponsive in her home during a wellness check, according to TMZ. At the time of discovery, she was next to her bed and, according to her twin sister Sheila, had been in good health and was not taking any medications. Family members say they do not suspect foul play and are awaiting autopsy results to learn more about the cause of her death. 

After losing her son and grappling with life, Raines moved to Los Angeles and found her community. She went to feed the homeless one day, and they were more interested in her hairstyle and makeup than in the food, and that’s where her brand began.

Raines rose to prominence as an advocate for people experiencing homelessness, especially in Los Angeles’ Skid Row. Through her brand Beauty 2 The Streetz, she provided unhoused individuals with food, hairstyling, and beauty products like makeup, believing that dignity and self-esteem were critical to caring for those in need. “Just because you’re homeless doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have access to your wants as well as needs,” stated the CEO in the video above.

Shirley Raines Dies at 58

With millions of followers on social media, Ms. Shirley used her online presence to draw attention to the humanity behind homelessness and mobilize support for her mission. Her outreach was marked by compassion, authenticity, and a deep connection to the communities she served, many of whom she knew personally and consistently returned to help. 

Raines’ efforts won widespread recognition. She was named a CNN Hero of the Year in 2021 and received the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Social Media Personality in 2025, honors that reflected her impact at both the local and national levels.

In announcing her passing, Beauty 2 The Streetz shared a statement noting that Raines “dedicated her life to serving others,” and that her legacy of love, generosity, and service will live on in the countless lives she touched. 

Rest in power, sis. You will be missed.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

beauty Beauty 2 The Streetz CNN Hero of the Year Getty Gilbert Flores Los Angeles Los Angeles’ Newsletter Raines Raines’ Sheila Shirley Shirley Raines

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

Ray J x Nicki Minaj

Ray J Reveals His Heart Is 'Only Beating 25%' After Near-Fatal Hospitalization, Claims He Doesn't Have Long To Live

Bossip
Louboutin Capsule Collection By Jaden Smith Launch

Women Crush Wednesday—50 Black Queer Queens Keeping Our WCW Fantasies Hot All Winter, Vol. 8

MadameNoire
2016 Teacher Bae saga

No Baddie Left Behind! A Look Back At Trailblazing Teacher Bae Patrice Brown Shattering The Internet With #ThatDress In 2016

Bossip

On Their Breast Behavior — Teyana Taylor And Jodie Turner-Smith Say It With Ther Chest At Schiaparelli's Haute Couture Show

MadameNoire
Trending
The Way Love Goes A Guide to Building a “Beaurtiful” and Everlasting Relationship
26 Items
Books  |  Keyaira Boone

26 Black Books We Can’t Wait To Curl Up And Read In 2026

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots v Denver Broncos
Pop Culture  |  Lauren E. Williams

Cardi B Is Already Our Super Bowl 2026 MVP

6 Items
Style & Fashion  |  Lauren E. Williams

Who Wore It Best? The ‘RHOP’ Ladies Shut Down The Season 10 Reunion In Head-to-Toe Red

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Style & Fashion  |  Shamika Sanders

Olandria Carthen Serves Gilded Glamour At Rahul Mishra

US-TELEVISION-APPLE-STREAMING-SEE
17 Items
Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Lisa Bonet Looking Fly And Fabulous Over The Years

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close