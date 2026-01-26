Subscribe
Olandria Carthen Serves Gilded Glamour At Rahul Mishra

The 'Bama Barbie' has touched down at Paris Haute Couture Week and she's the moment!

Published on January 26, 2026

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

Olandria Carthen just touched down at Paris Haute Couture Week and sis is the moment. The ‘Love Island’ breakout star brought the drama to the Rahul Mishra show in a sculpted gold look called the ‘Golden Heart.’

Paris Fashion Week may have just begun but our favorite Black entertainers are already bringing the looks. From Teyana Taylor and Jodie Turner-Smith to Olandria, we’re in awe how these fashionistas manage to outdo themselves.

The self-proclaimed Bama Barbie glistened in the sculpted gold mini dress. And her glam was perfection. Her slicked back do was the perfect style to allow her face card to shine. Our 2025 ‘Beauty of the Year’ sat front row at the show.

Rahul Mishra - Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Lyvans Boolaky / Getty

According to Vogue Runway, the ‘Alchemy’ collection, is “meditated on the transience of the five elements: ether, air, water, fire, and earth, foundational forces that he tried to interpret through actual clothes.”

In an interview with Elle, he elaborated further. “You fold fabric to look like water, or choose colours that suggest fire. We went into creating very hyper-real elements through couture itself.”

This isn’t the first time Olandria has worn the Indian designer. We saw her slay the ‘Bridgerton’ premiere in one of his beautiful designs.

"Bridgerton" Season 4 Paris World Premiere
Source: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Getty

And this is only the beginning. Expect a week of more sublime fashion looks.

Bama Barbie Getty Jodie Turner-Smith Love Island Olandria Olandria Carthen Paris Fashion Week Paris Haute Couture Week Rahul Mishra Stephane Cardinale Vogue Runway

