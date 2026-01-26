Subscribe
Style & Fashion

Teyana Taylor And Jodie Turner-Smith Shine Schiaparelli Show

Teyana Taylor And Jodie Turner-Smith Steal The Show At Schiaparelli Haute Couture

All eyes were on Teyana Taylor and Jodie Turner-Smith at the Schiaparelli haute couture show on Monday morning.

Published on January 26, 2026

Source:

Teyana Taylor continued her reign on the fashion world, Monday morning, when she showed up to the Schiaparelli Spring/Summer 2026 show drenched in jewels that resembled the Louvre Heist. Taylor donned an ornate crown affixed to her pixie cut. According to Harper’s Bazaar, it was “a reimagined version of Empress Eugenie’s Tiara, which was stolen from the Musée du Louvre by a group of robbers last October.” That theme carried into the reimagined necklace adorning her neck, a diamond encrusted bow with tassels. The statement pieces complemented the black lace dress hugging Taylor’s curves. She completed the opulent look with a long blazer.

Jodie Turner-Smith

Schiaparelli - Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Week Spring/Summer 2026
Source: Jacopo Raule / Getty

Also on the scene was Fashion Week favorite Jodie Turner-Smith, who dazzled in Schiaparelli. Styled by Law Roach, who also made an appearance on the steps of the Petit Palais, Jodie looked radiant in a long black viscose knit with irregular cut-outs trimmed with gold metal and a gold jewel chain at the back.

Daniel Roseberry spoke to Vanity Fair about the collection titled “The Agony and the Ecstasy.” 

“I was going home for a walk from the office, it was right after the jewels had been stolen from the Louvre,” he explained. “And I was like, Wouldn’t it be nice to reimagine the Louvre jewels that were stolen?”

He was reportedly inspired by Michelangelo’s art after a visit to the Sistine Chapel. “Here is agony and ecstasy comingled, terrible and exquisite. He didn’t tell us what happened, but instead gave his audience permission on how to feel when they looked at art,” Roseberry said. “The entire emotional heartbeat of this season became not what does it look like, but how do we feel when we make it?”

In a clip on Instagram, Roseberry shares the inspiration behind one of the standout looks from this season. “Every single look, there’s a creature and a woman kind of archetype that are combined to make one sort of like Schiaparelli mythology.

Click here to see more looks from the show.

