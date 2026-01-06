Michael B. Jordan Brings His Mom As His Date + More Critics Choice Moments We’re Still Talking About

Michael B. Jordan's mom Donna Jordan was his elegant date to the Critics Choice Awards.

Delroy Lindo praised the extraordinary vision of director Ryan Coogler and actor Michael B. Jordan.

Young actor Miles Canton won 'Best Young Actor' and thanked his cast, crew, and mother.

Michael B. Jordan’s mom Ms. Donna Jordan was his date to the 2026 Critics Choice Awards and the grey-haired beauty owned the carpet in a nelegant black dress. Michael, who was was nominated for ‘Best Actor’ at the prestigious ceremony (but ultimately lost to Timothy Chalamet) wore a custom burgundy suit by Louis Vuitton. MBJ might not have won for his brilliant solo performance, but ‘Sinners’ took home multiple honors including Best Original Screenplay (Coogler), Best Young Performer (Miles Canton), Best Casting (Francine Maisler), and Best Score (Ludwig Göransson). and it was the stars of the film that made the most of the night with their inspiring acceptance speeches.

Michael B. Jordan’s Mom Was His Date

Ms. Donna Jordan was all smiles at the Critics Choice Awards where her son was a standout nominee. While on the carpet, Ms. Jordan looked radiant in a flattering black gown and statement necklace.

Delroy Lindo’s Acceptance Speech

Delroy Lindo is a living legend and it’s so refreshing to see him get his flowers. During last night’s Critics Choice Awards, the beloved thespian gave a riveting acceptance speech while accepting the accolade for ‘Best Casting and Ensemble.’ Sharing the stage with his fellow cast members, who respectfully stood behind him, he made a joke about the dynamic chemistry between Michael B. Jordan and Ryan Coogler, alluding to the duo making such magic at young ages. Basically, the sky is the limit.

“From the first time I read this extraordinary script by the great Ryan Coogler, I knew it was something really special,” the British actor said. “The fact that it’s recognized in this environment and has been recognized by all of you all is just icing on the cake for the manifestation of the extraordinary vision of Ryan.”

Lindo continued, “I want to say one thing, and that is to take a half a step back, and that is, to take a half a step back and acknowledge and recognize what Ryan Coogler and Michael B. Jordan, as a team, have. What they shared with us is quite extraordinary…”

He ended his speech with, “These guys are not yet 40. I hate these dudes, man. But from all of us, to all of you, thank you so much for the recognition and for the continuing embracing of this extraordinary work. Thank you so much.”



Miles Canton Wins ‘Best Young Actor’

With a voice as rich and deep as Miles Caton, his star is shining brightly this award season and rightly so. The young performer showed out for his first major role and the award show Gods are rewarding him. During his acceptance speech for ‘Best Young Actor,’ he thanked God first are foremost before thanking the casting director on the film for watching his “poorly lit” audition tape. He thanks his mother, his scene partner and ultimately his cast mates from whom he learned so much.

Janelle James Reminds Us To Be Kind

‘Abbott Elementary’ star Janelle James won ‘Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series’ and reminded us kindness goes a long way. During her charming speech, principal Ava with all the flavor, kept the audience laughing while thanking the critics for critiquing and praising her cast mates and herself. “And shoutout to me for remaining kind when seems like I don’t have to be and probably make a lot of more money, but I do it anyway.”