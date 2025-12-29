Fashion & Beauty Trends We're Taking Into 2026
As we step into 2026, it’s the perfect time to refresh our wardrobes, beauty routines, and overall style vibes. The past year gave us plenty of fashion and beauty highlights, but some trends aren’t just passing fads as they are here to stay. Check out the fashion and beauty trends we’re taking with us into the New Year inside.
From wardrobe staples that can elevate your everyday look to innovative skincare and wellness trends that merge aesthetics with health, there’s a lot to embrace in the new year. Fashion insiders and trend forecasters have been keeping a close eye on what’s sticking around, and it turns out that versatility, comfort, and a touch of statement-making are still the keys to looking fresh without trying too hard.
In beauty, we’re seeing the fusion of skincare and makeup, an emphasis on mental wellness as part of self-care routines, and niche fragrances that allow for personal expression. These trends reflect a larger cultural shift toward individuality, sustainability, and embracing what makes you feel confident.
Whether you’re planning a full wardrobe overhaul or just updating your favorite pieces, these fashion and beauty trends are your blueprint for stepping into 2026 with style and confidence.
Check out the beauty and style trends we’re taking into 2026 below:
“Dress Up or Down” Track Pants
Track pants continue to dominate because they can work for day or night. Pair them with sneakers and a tee for running errands, or dress them up with heels and a bodysuit for cocktails. They’re practical, chic, and endlessly versatile.
Statement Faux-Fur Jackets
Faux-fur jackets are a winter must-have. They instantly elevate any outfit, whether you’re layering over workout gear or a minidress. A plush coat adds luxury without breaking the bank.
The Just-Sexy-Enough Bodysuit
Bodysuits that hit the perfect balance of sexy and sophisticated are indispensable. They pair effortlessly with jeans, skirts, or trousers and save you from outfit stress on busy nights.
“Wear Everywhere” Trousers
High-waist trousers that transition from work to leisure are key. Look for pieces that are comfortable, flattering, and versatile enough to style with sneakers or heels.
Skincare-Infused Makeup
Beauty is evolving with makeup that doubles as skincare. Foundations and creams now hydrate, protect, and enhance the skin while delivering color, reflecting a growing trend in multifunctional products.
Mental Wellness Meets Beauty
Devices like NESA, which use microcurrents to reduce stress and improve sleep, or the OURA ring, are becoming part of luxury beauty routines. A holistic approach to wellness and appearance is officially in.
Niche Fragrances
Unique, personalized scents are gaining popularity. Consumers want perfumes that reflect individuality rather than following trends, embracing the retroculture and sustainability mindset that’s shaping modern style.
PDRN Skincare
Collagen-boosting treatments like PDRN are moving from clinics to at-home formats. Sheet masks, eye creams, and serums now deliver professional-grade results, making advanced skincare accessible to everyone.
Staple Shoes and Sneakers
Classic slingbacks and stylish, supportive sneakers remain wardrobe essentials. They balance comfort with style and are perfect for any occasion, from coffee runs to casual evenings out.
