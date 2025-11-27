Subscribe
Lifestyle

Happy Thanksgiving From Team HB!

This year presented unique challenges, but we made it through, sis. And that is reason to be grateful!

Published on November 27, 2025

Diverse smiling young adults embracing outdoors together
Source: Jose carlos Cerdeno / Getty

Every year around the holidays, I stop and think to myself, where has the year gone. But then I realize the profound part of that statement. I stopped. Thanksgiving and the holidays is an annual reminder to slow down. To count your blessings. To be grateful.

This year presented new yet familiar challenges. We ushered in a new administration, who proved their own agenda was more important than the greater good. SNAP Benefits were cut (and later restored). ICE separated people from their families. But in the face of oppression, we saw communities unite, rally together and fight back. There’s plenty to be thankful for. And face it, we could use a good meal and excuse to get dressed and not have to leave the house.

Team HB is thankful for all our readers and writers who keep the site going. May you continue to be blessed. Keep scrolling for some last-minute guides for the holiday.

What To Wear

Protect Your Mental Health

Something Good To Read

Prepare To Shop

Happy Thanksgiving!

