Happy Thanksgiving From Team HB!

Every year around the holidays, I stop and think to myself, where has the year gone. But then I realize the profound part of that statement. I stopped. Thanksgiving and the holidays is an annual reminder to slow down. To count your blessings. To be grateful.

This year presented new yet familiar challenges. We ushered in a new administration, who proved their own agenda was more important than the greater good. SNAP Benefits were cut (and later restored). ICE separated people from their families. But in the face of oppression, we saw communities unite, rally together and fight back. There’s plenty to be thankful for. And face it, we could use a good meal and excuse to get dressed and not have to leave the house.

Team HB is thankful for all our readers and writers who keep the site going. May you continue to be blessed. Keep scrolling for some last-minute guides for the holiday.

Happy Thanksgiving!