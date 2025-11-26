Politically Polished: 5 Stylish Black Women In Politics

Michelle Obama set the standard for fashionable First Ladies.

Kamala Harris wears tailored pantsuits with bold colors.

Jasmine Crockett challenges traditional political style norms.

Black women who are dominating modern politics have managed to successfully integrate their personal style in a fashionable and professional way. Being in the world of politics as a woman, femininity and personal style are often after thoughts— which is totally fine, but as Black culture always demonstrates, we like to look our best at all times.

Let’s take a look at our favorite political baddies who turn heads, whether they are giving speeches, doing press tours, or the occasional red carpet appearance.

Michelle O bama

No list about stylish Black women in the political arena would be complete without our former First Lady Michelle Obama. From the moment that her husband (and our forever President) Barack Obama began his presidential campaign, Michelle made headlines for her fashion forward yet classic style.

Following his historic presidential win and throughout the course of two terms in office, Michelle was frequently labeled the best-dressed First Lady since the legendary Jackie Kennedy Onassis. High-fashion designers were lining up to dress her, as she graced countless magazine covers with her modern take on sophistication in the Oval Office. From playing with color and silhouettes, her fashion sense was front and center with every public appearance.

However, the fashion hasn’t stopped following Michelle and Barack’s departure from the White House. Currently, she is having even more fun with fashion and her personal style since the constraints of being First Lady are behind her — but make no mistake, she will always be our blueprint for top-tier political style.

Kamala Harris

When she was thrust into the 2024 presidential campaign spotlight after serving four years as former President Joe Biden’s VP, Kamala Harris took her place as main character for the first time. In terms of her fashion sense, she favors the popular political attire that many women in politics have adopted before her, the pantsuit, but she manages to have a bit more fun.

When many think of political women and pantsuits, former First Lady (and presidential candidate) Hillary Clinton quickly comes to mind, but Harris wears hers with more confidence and fashion sensibility. Instead of her pantsuits looking boxy and otherwise ill-fitting, they are expertly tailored.

However, the major difference between Harris and the pantsuits of the past, is that she absolutely loves to experiment with color. Whether she’s rocking deep, rich jewel tones, or bold and bright shades, Harris frequently demonstrates how to incorporate color into a conservative silhouette, and look amazing while doing it.

Jasmine Crockett

As one of the leaders of the modern Democratic Party, Congressional U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett is consistently breaking the fashion rules for women in politics in the best way possible. Many have often viewed the way that women dress in politics as boring and stuffy — but Crockett makes it clear that every time she’s seen, she reinforces that she is definitely the fashion girlie of Capitol Hill.

Professional? Yes. Appropriate? Always. Adhering to the political style rules of the past? Definitely not. Crockett doesn’t shy away from wearing clothing that highlights her curves, something was previously frowned upon. She proves that she can fight for our rights everyday with the current administration, and still give you a fashion serve while doing it.

Ayanna Pressley

Democratic U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley makes a statement wherever she goes. Always one to bring fun, bold prints and color to the world of politics, things shifted in an even more fashionable manner when she shared her alopecia diagnosis with the world and decided to shave her head.

That courage led her to push the fashion boundaries in politics with a new sense of power and purpose. Her style commands attention because it clearly shows that she refuses to play by the rules and guidelines previously set. Pressley loves to indulge in bright colors, tailored pantsuits, figure-enhancing dresses and frequently finishes off the look with eye-catching accessories. Her fashion makes a statement without he ever having to say a word.