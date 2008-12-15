Internet Vs. Sex: Pick One

A recent study shows that adults would rather go without sex for two weeks than give up the Internet for the same amount of time.

In a survey of 2,119 men and women aged 18-44, 46 percent of women and 30 percent of men said they choose the Internet over sex for two weeks. Perhaps the idea of just a two-week break made people more interested in checking their email than getting it on, but what if you had to choose one over the other… forever?

