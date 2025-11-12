Olandria Carthen Brings High Fashion Drama On The Cover Of ‘Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam’

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Olandria Carthen is having the best year ever. After debuting on Love Island earlier this year, walking in several NYFW shows, and becoming thee it girl, she can now add Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam cover girl to that long list of achievements. The beloved personality, and self-proclaimed Bama Barbie, is stunning on the cover the digital glossy. Olandria switched up her long tresses for a short pixie cut and dramatic red romper/cape duo that accentuated her melanin and svelte frame. She shared the images on social media and dubbed it “Olavember” in the caption.



Throughout the gorgeous spread, shot by photographer Stanley Babb, she rocks dreamy high fashion looks with the sun casting a golden sheen over her skin. Fans have taken to social media to praise the beauty for her ascension, noting she’s only been out of “villa for four months” and reached incredible heights.

If you haven’t been following Olandria’s rise from reality TV star to Hollywood princess, she’s always had main character energy. While her former competitors are clinging to relevance and issuing apologies (cough, cough, Huda), Olandria has been thriving.

She took to X to reflect on her success, tweeting. “I’m so emotional rn all in 4 months!! I’m so proud damn proud of myself. Y’alls support means so much to me I don’t think yall understand!!!” And she retweeted a manifestation she posted in 2024.

Congrats!