Diarrha N’Diaye Is The EVP Of Beauty And Fragrance At Skims

Ami Colé’s Diarrha N’Diaye Heads To Skims Beauty As The EVP Of Beauty And Fragrance

Diarrha N’Diaye, founder of beloved brand Ami Colé, has been announced as the new EVP of Beauty and Fragrance at Skims Beauty.

Published on November 3, 2025

The Black Beauty Effect Dinner
Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty

Earlier this year, the beauty world was rocked when beloved Black brand Ami Colé announced it was shutting down operations. Founder Diarrha N’Diaye wrote in a letter to TheCut explaining the brand has become unsustainable in this beauty market. “I’m looking forward to what comes next,” she wrote leaving fans eagerly waiting her next move. Today, it was revealed she has been named the EVP of beauty and fragrance at Kim Kardashian’s Skims Beauty.

“I have sat on salon floors, worked eight-hour shifts at beauty retailers, started a company, and am now taking an executive seat at a beauty brand promising to bring a fresh approach to beauty,” N’Diaye told The Cut. “I have been around the block, and I’m happy to bring this vault of knowledge to Kim’s beauty closet to work on a new wave of inclusive beauty for all. The sky really is the limit, and I want every little brown girl to know that.”

N’Diaye built a beauty community of loyal customers who looked to her cosmetics for its deep shades, trusted formulas and customer service. Kim Kardashian, who has been accused of appropriating Black culture in the past, tapped the beauty maven to bring that expertise to Skims Beauty.

“I want Skims Beauty to be a place where everyone feels represented, and there was no better person to help us do that than Diarrha,” Kardashian said in the same statement. For N’Diaye, this is a major second chapter. “I meant what I said about my love, dedication, and obsession with our beloved beauty industry. I am proud to have lived my dream out loud, failed, and dusted myself off into an amazing new opportunity to continue to do the work.”

Kim is so stranger to the beauty world. She originally launched KKW cosmetics in 2017 and it was eventually rebranded as SKKN BY KIM in 2022. The venture was eventually shutdown on June 29th, 2025. With the success of Skims, it seems like an organic transition for the mogul back into the beauty world.

“Diarrha’s modern and community-forward view on beauty aligns perfectly with the ambitions of Skims Beauty,” said cofounder and chief executive officer Jens Grede in a statement. “Her entrepreneurial background and ability to determine customers’ untapped beauty needs will be instrumental in driving forward our business.”

Congrats Diarrha N’Diaye!

