Style & Fashion

Cardi B Turned Game Day Into A High-Fashion Moment Thanks To Bottega

The Bronx rapper is loving her WAG era — and has the fits to prove it.

Published on November 3, 2025

Atlanta Falcons v New England Patriots
Source: Maddie Meyer / Getty

‘Bottega down’ and fully in her WAG era, Cardi B turned game day into a high-fashion moment this NFL Sunday, November 2. Cardi showed up to Gillette Stadium looking fine as wine — giving the girls a runway look while repping her man, Stefon Diggs.

In a butter-soft burgundy Bottega Veneta jacket and matching over-the-knee boots, the rapper leaned fully into her luxe wife-or-girlfriend (WAG) style. The look came together with a matching Hermès crocodile bag — the perfect accent for her monochrome moment.

Cardi B’s Burgundy Look Has the Fashion Girls in a Chokehold

Cardi’s Bottega fit was sleek yet cozy. The rich burgundy tone hugged her growing baby bump and framed her shape beautifully. Her boots were to die for. And her gloves in the same leather pattern? Chef’s kiss.

And it’s only fitting that Cardi rocked the shade – burgundy red still has the fashion girls in a chokehold. It was the color of the 2024 fall and winter season. And we’re still obsessed with the timeless deep-red hue today.

It was giving “rich auntie meets game-day glam,” and dripping with style. The monochromatic look was expertly done – as the fashion girls say, “nasty werk.”

Her beauty look kept the same energy – soft, sleek, and flawless. Cardi wore her hair in a middle-parted, bust-down style with long, jet-black tresses that framed her face perfectly. Her makeup was glowing, complete with winged eyeliner and a neutral lip. At one point, Stefon was even spotted playing with her hair mid-interview  -and the internet couldn’t get enough.

Cardi B & Bottega Go Together Real Bad – Like Her & Stefon

In an interview with The People’s Gallery after the game, Cardi summed up her look perfectly: “Bottega down, nice and modest.” Then she laughed and added, “WAG material, you know what I’m saying?”

Stefon was right there beside her during the interview, because while she was at the game supporting him, he was just as much in her corner as the lights and cameras turned to her. The two are so adorable together. The couple, who are expecting their first child soon, continue to be bold and unapologetic with their love — and we love to see it. Cardi first announced her pregnancy just one month ago during an interview with Gayle King.

Whether she’s dropping a new album or a fire look, Cardi B is secure in her WAG era, and she’s doing it Bottega DOWN.

