See Blue Ivy, Tina Knowles & Michelle Williams At The Angel Ball

Blue Ivy Steals The Spotlight At The Angel Ball—And The Knowles-Destiny’s Child Reunion Has The Internet Talking

Beyoncé’s mama. Her mini-me. And Destiny’s Child royalty. The Angel Ball red carpet was a whole family affair.

Published on October 28, 2025

Gabrielle's Angel Foundation Hosts Angel Ball 2025 - Arrivals
Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Blue Ivy Carter is growing up beautifully, and fans saw her beauty firsthand at the 27th Annual Angel Ball on October 27 in New York City. She’s stepping into the spotlight with grace and sophistication that feel inherited yet completely her own.

At such a young age, she’s giving us that signature Knowles-Carter elegance that we love to see. Passed down from a superstar mother, a rap legend father, and a mogul grandmother, her poise feels both natural and earned. She moves like a cultural heir to a throne, but make no mistake — Blue Ivy is doing it her way.

Blue Ivy Continues To Grow Up In Front Of Our Eyes

Blue turned heads in a soft blush-pink satin gown paired with a delicate feathered shawl that draped effortlessly off her shoulders. The look was youthful and timeless—a nod to old Hollywood glamour with a modern, age-appropriate twist.

The 13-year-old’s soft glam makeup and bouncy half-up natural style framed her face perfectly. Come through, Blue Ivy!

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Knowles family appearance without a little legacy. Tina Knowles arrived in a burgundy velvet gown embroidered with silver detailing and finished with long satin gloves. The Angel Ball was her moment—and she dressed like it.

27th Annual Angel Ball
Source: John Nacion / Getty

And Michelle Williams, one-third of the iconic Destiny’s Child, also made an appearance rocking a structured black-and-white strapless gown from Bibhu Mohapatra. Her ensemble blended classic sophistication with red carpet drama.

27th Annual Angel Ball
Source: Astrida Valigorsky / Getty

Beyoncé Breaks The Internet, Congratulating Her Mother, Tina Knowles, On Her Angel Ball Award

Fans loved seeing Michelle on the carpet alongside Mama Tina. Videos of their warm red carpet greeting have since gone viral, reminding everyone just how deep that connection runs.

Adding to the excitement, Beyoncé herself dropped a selfie of Blue Ivy and Tina inside the event. The Cowboy Carter star congratulated her mom on receiving a philanthropy award at the Angel Ball and fed the BeyHive all in one post. And of course, fans ate it up, flooding the comments with love and heart emojis.

After all, Beyoncé isn’t one to write captions often. So when she does, the world stops—and pays attention.

