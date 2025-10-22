Spelman College & Design Essentials Partner To Celebrate Black Excellence and Beauty At 2025 SPELHOUSE Homecoming

Source: Spelman College / x Design Essentials

Earlier this year, Black owned brand Design Essentials celebrated 30 years in business. That’s 30 years of service, providing staple hair products to Black women and years of initiatives dedicated to uplifting and supporting them. The brand continues to put their money where their mouth is and their latest commitment– a long-term financial commitment to Spelman College– is an proof of that. They’re investment in the future of HBCU excellence, and through this, help support scholarships, student initiatives, and the next generation of Black women leaders.

“As a member of the Design Essentials family, I’m incredibly proud to celebrate Spelman’s Homecoming. As a Black-owned, Atlanta-based beauty brand, we’ve pledged a $250,000 donation to Spelman College to help empower the next generation of female chemists and innovators,” said Cornell McBride, President of McBride Research Laboratories, in a press release. “This contribution is part of our 35th anniversary celebration — a moment to reflect on more than three decades of helping people embrace their hair, their culture, and their self-defined beauty. Congratulations to Spelman, and thank you for allowing us to be part of your remarkable legacy.”

To celebrate, Design Essentials showed up and showed out at Morehouse and Spelman’s Homecoming Week including hosting on-campus activations, a golf tournament, and a kick-off concert with Ari Lennox.

In a time when the current administration threatens to cut funding for higher education institutions and push reform, it’s essential for partnerships like this to fill in the gap. Shoutout to Design Essentials for empowering the next generation of female chemists and innovators.