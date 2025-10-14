Dear Black Women: CultureCon’s Biggest Stars Pen Love Letters to the Blueprint



At this year’s CultureCon — the ultimate creative homecoming for young Black dreamers — the energy was electric. Between the laughter, panels, and selfies under the New York sun, one recurring message echoed through every conversation: Dear Black women, we see you. We love you. We need you.

When asked to pen short love letters to Black women — especially in a moment where over 300,000 of us have faced layoffs, burnout, and uncertainty — celebrities paused, smiled, and spoke from the heart.

Love Letters to Black Women



Jennifer Hudson kept it simple but powerful: “Dear Black women, we have authority. Own it.”



Vic Mensa reminded us of our influence: “Dear Black women, you are the archetype for everything they want to be. Know that.”



Jesse Williams offered a reflection that felt like a sermon. “Your value — not just to us in our community, but to the world — knows no bounds. Please don’t let anybody knock you off your square. We need you for yourself, not just in service to others.”

Alexys Feaster got emotional as she looked inward: “Dear Black women, I am you. We fight so hard to be seen, to be heard. Everything successful touches through a Black woman, whether or not we get the credit. We deserve rest and we deserve love. We deserve all the things.”



Jackie Aina echoed that need for rest: “Dear Black women, you don’t have to carry it all, all the time. Put it down. It’s okay. One day at a time.”



Imani Ellis, founder of CultureCon itself, kept it short and profound: “Dear Black women, you don’t need to earn your rest. Lay down.”



Actor Emayatzy Corinealdi poured confidence into her letter: “Trust your instincts. When you walk into the room, you own the room. Be your best despite everything else.”



McKinley Freeman added a note of resilience: “No matter which way the world bends, stay rooted. Minor setback, major get back.”

And it kept going…



Kyle Bary followed with affirmation: “Dear Black women, you are everything you think you are — and more.”



Some responses were barely whispers, yet full of reverence. Olly Sholotan said, “Dear Black women, I’m sorry.” Jimmy Akingbola followed: “We see you. You are loved and respected.” Jabari Banks kept it simple: “You are loved.”



Cassandra Freeman gave a truth that stopped the room: “They only want to kill what is right.”



And finally, Tika Sumpter closed her letter with faith: “Dear Black women, this too shall pass. Wake up. Thank God. Keep going.”



Throughout CultureCon, these messages weren’t just words — they were a chorus. Black women have always been the architects, the healers, the blueprint. And hearing it echoed back from stages and stars alike was more than affirmation — it was a reminder that rest, joy, and ease are radical acts of love.





To every Black woman reading this: your light is immeasurable, your presence is divine, and your rest is resistance. Consider this your reminder — from CultureCon to you — to keep shining, even when the world forgets who taught it how to glow.