Style & Fashion

Naomi Campbell Slays Richard Quinn's Runway In London

Naomi Campbell Opens Richard Quinn’s London Fashion Week Show In Iconic Fashion

The Muva of the Runway led a show filled with gowns that were pure couture elegance.

Published on September 21, 2025

Naomi Campbell Opens Richard Quinn's London Fashion Week Show In Iconic Fashion - Richard Quinn - Runway - LFW September 2025
Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

Naomi Campbell opened Richard Quinn’s latest show at London Fashion Week, bringing her signature sashay, poise, and unmatched elegance to one of the season’s most anticipated runways. Known as the ‘Muva of the Runway,’ Naomi proved yet again why her walk is legendary. At 55, she continues to dominate with an attitude that no other model can match.

RELATED: Burberry’s Star-Powered Runway Show Closed London Fashion Week — See Who Attended, Who Slayed The Runway, & What You Need In Your Closet

Naomi Campbell Shuts Down Richard Quinn’s London Fashion Week Spring 2026 Show

No one catwalks a catwalk like the British supermodel. Opening Richard Quinn’s show in a sleek black velvet gown topped with a bold white sculptural neckline and a striking flower detail, she served timeless beauty with an edge.

Richard Quinn - Runway - LFW September 2025
Source: Dave Benett / Getty

Paired with her signature straight tresses and flawless makeup, Naomi gave everything she needed to give. The moment was classic, fashion-forward, and one that will live rent-free in our heads.

Richard Quinn’s Spring 2026 Runway Show Was An Ode To ‘Putting It On’

With Naomi commanding the spotlight, Richard Quinn delivered a posh presentation straight out of a glamorous Victorian dream. The collection was called The Grandeur of Occasion Dressing, and an ode to “putting it on.”

The designer stacked the collection with drama and rich detail. Think tulle, sequins, velvet bows, embroidered florals, and fabrics so luxurious, custom, and couture.

Richard Quinn - Runway - LFW September 2025
Source: Jeff Spicer / Getty

One of the standout looks featured a breathtaking floral gown in soft yellows, purples, and greens, cinched with a plush velvet bow at the waist. It was a garden party fantasy turned runway statement, the kind of dress that feels red carpet–ready the second you see it.

Richard Quinn - Runway - Spring/Summer 2026 London Fashion Week
Source: WWD / Getty

Another moment that turned heads was a strapless seafoam green gown, sprinkled with crystals and paired with long velvet opera gloves. The fitted bodice melted into a flowing skirt, and it whispered luxury in a way only Quinn can.

Richard Quinn - Runway - Spring/Summer 2026 London Fashion Week
Source: WWD / Getty

Quinn also brought dark romance to the stage, sending out a black-and-white gown embroidered with delicate pink florals. The bodice shimmered with embellishments while the layered skirt brought volume and drama.

All of Richard Quinn’s gowns spoke volumes, yet Naomi made the strongest style statement. Sis shut it down while setting the standard. Her signature strut clears the room, and with London Fashion Week just getting started—and fashion month in full swing—we’re sure she’ll be gracing another designer runway soon.

