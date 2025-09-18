Subscribe
Style & Fashion

GRWM: Go With Kayla Nicole To Sergio Hudson’s NYFW Show

In this GRWM, Kayla Nicole brings HelloBeautiful along with her as she gets ready to sit front row at Sergio Hudson's NYFW show.

Published on September 18, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration
Source: Stephanie Augello / Getty

Kayla Nicole brought her it girl energy to Sergio Hudson’s NYFW show. “I’m a really good seat dancer” the popular journalist, personality and influencer said making a joke as she glided across through the city in her Black SUV. Those words couldn’t be truer following the brown beauty making headlines for her sultry performance with Chris Brown at Breezy Bowl, this weekend.

Kayla brought HelloBeautiful along for her routine as she prepared to sit front row at the Sergio Hudson’s show, teasing us with her signature Scorpio energy, toned physique and effortless style. While undergoing makeup and doing her own hair, she answered rapid fire fashion questions. Finally, she emerged in a powder blue dress by Hudson that hugged every inch of her curves. The self-proclaimed accessories lover accentuated the fun and flirty look with the designer’s popular patent leather waist belt, a white handbag and white shoes.

When it comes to choosing her perfect look, she begins by identifying a statement piece and building around it. Keep scrolling to watch this GRWM episode starring Kayla Nicole.

What’s your Fashion week survival must-have?

I get overstimulated so easily and overwhelmed, I need you to break it down. The show to the party to the afterparty, I need to see a schedule on a piece of paper. Without that…

What’s the first thing you notice about somebody’s outfit?

Probably their accessories. I’m such an accessroy girl and I love a good bag. That’s my addition…handbags.

Sergio Hudson in one word:

Inclusive. Representation. I have a lot, but those are two good ones.

What’s one thing you always keep in your bag?

Cash.

Watch it all, above.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

GRWM Hudson Kayla Nicole Scorpio Sergio Hudson Stephanie Augello

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

You May Also Like

LaQuan Smith - Front Row & Backstage - September 2025 New York Fashion Week

Whew Lawd! The Hottest Thirst Traps Of The Week, Vol. 113

Bossip

Cardi Assures Bardi Gang That She's Still Touring Despite Baby Bumpin', Stefon Diggs Proudly Proclaims He's 'Team Boy'

Bossip
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026

Beyoncé & JAY-Z Roasted Online After Sitting With Ivanka Trump And Jared Kushner At Glam Charity Gala

MadameNoire
Holly Robinson On Keeping Romance Alive Through Every Stage Of Life

Holly Robinson Peete On Keeping Marriage Sexy, Embracing Her 60s And Being The Queen Of 'King’s Court' [Exclusive]

MadameNoire
Trending
Louis Vuitton: Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2026
Style & Fashion

Beyoncé’s 44th Birthday Visuals Are Pure Virgo Energy

Street Style - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
7 Items
Style & Fashion

NYFW Gallery: Top Street Style Trends From New York Fashion Week We’ve Seen So Far

Actively Black NYFW Runway Show
Style & Fashion

Bernice King & Ilyasah Shabazz Work The Runway—Together—At Actively Black’s NYFW Show

BET Awards 2022 - Red Carpet
Pop Culture

Back Together: Eva Marcille Calls Michael Sterling ‘My Forever’

Alexander Wang - Arrivals - September 2025 New York Fashion Week
Style & Fashion

Cardi B’s Daughter Kulture Is Already A Fashion Week Star

2023 espnW Summit NYC
13 Items
Entertainment

Molly Qerim’s Career In Pictures: A Look Back At Her Legacy In Sports Media

2022 American Black Film Festival
Style & Fashion

Fashion It Girl Kahlana Barfield Brown Launches New Collection

MTV Video Music Awards 2025 - Arrivals
8 Items
Style & Fashion

Red Carpet Gallery: Ciara, GloRilla & Lenny Kravitz Deliver Iconic Fashion At The 2025 MTV VMAs

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close