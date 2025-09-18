Subscribe
Head of State Presents If Heaven Could Talk At NYFW

Head Of State's September NYFW Show Gave Us Heaven, Culture & Clothes We'll Be Talking About All Season

Taofeek Abijako fused culture, mythology and fashion into a powerful Spring/Summer 2026 presentation.

Published on September 18, 2025

Head of State NYFW Spring Summer 2026 Show Recap
Source: Head of State / Launchmetrics

Head of State delivered one of the most moving presentations of New York Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2026 show, If Heaven Could Talk. The collection was staged against the sound of ocean waves, instantly creating an atmosphere that felt spiritual and layered with meaning.

From the very start, designer Taofeek Abijako told a story of movement, culture and purpose.

NYFW: Head of State’s September NYFW Show Gave Us Heaven, Culture & Clothes We’ll Be Talking About All Season

Head of State NYFW Spring Summer 2026 Show Recap
Source: Head of State / Launchmetrics / Head of State / Launchmetrics

The show began with a striking image: a Black woman model wearing a cream trapeze-style A-line dress. The look was flirty but angelic, soft but commanding. Her walk was slow and deliberate, immediately setting the pace for the fashion narrative that would unfold.

As more models followed, the tempo shifted. Both male and female models quickened the pace, their strides sharp and intentional. Styled with wet-look hair and glistening skin, they appeared to have emerged from the water sounds that filled the room.

Head of State NYFW Spring Summer 2026 Show Recap
Source: Head of State / Launchmetrics / Head of State / Launchmetrics

The collection itself played with dualities. Models showcased structured blazers offset by flowing drapery, uniforms disrupted with asymmetry, sleek gowns elevated with tulle and volume, and suiting reimagined with ritual details. For the fashion lover who mixes style, culture and trend, this collection just made sense.

The color story layered on meaning. Runway looks featured deep blue, soft orange, earthy brown and bright red. The colors were cultural markers, tying the collection to Yoruba mythology.

One of the most memorable looks was a voluminous cream tulle gown. The piece’s globe-like silhouette moved around the model like living architecture. The show concluded with a full-circle moment: the opening model returned in a red version of her A-line dress, walking with the same measured pace to bring the story to a close.

Backstage, Taofeek reflected on his vision: “If Heaven Could Talk is about listening to what was silenced,” he said. “It’s about taking mythology out of the museum and putting it back into the body, into everyday life.”

