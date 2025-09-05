Subscribe
Jazmine Sullivan Shows Us Why We Love Oversized Suits

Jazmine Sullivan’s Instagram Slay Reminds Us Why We’re Still Obsessed With The Oversized Suit Trend

The R&B singer's tailored blazer, pinstriped shorts, and bold red slingbacks prove oversized suiting is anything but basic.

Published on September 5, 2025

Jazmine Sullivan's Instagram Slay Reminds Us Why We're Still Obsessed With The Oversized Suit Trend The 64th Annual Grammy Awards - Press Room
Source: Variety / Getty

Jazmine Sullivan isn’t just serving vocals—she’s serving looks. The powerhouse singer lit up the stage at Robert Glasper’s Blue Note Jazz Festival in California, held August 29–31, and afterward blessed Instagram with photos that prove oversized suiting is a trend and aesthetic that isn’t going anywhere.

And we are here for it.

Jazmine Sullivan Mixes Prints, Styles, & Color With Her Latest Oversized Suit Look

For her West Coast style moment, Jazmine played with proportion, print, and style. She rocked a charcoal-gray double-breasted blazer that was tailored perfectly. It hugged her shape and highlighted her curves while giving us a stylish, exaggerated moment.

Her jacket’s embroidered details and star motifs also stood out. She paired it with wide, pinstriped Bermuda shorts that gave the look movement and edge.

Bright red pointy-toe slingback pumps added a bold pop of color, tying the whole ensemble together. Glossy waves, a striking red lip, and dark shades elevated the power of the “Let It Burn” singer’s tailored fit.

From Jazmine Sullivan to Tracee Ellis Ross & Rihanna: Oversized Suits Is Having A Major Moment

Oversized suiting is having a major fashion wave. We’ve seen it on Tracee Ellis Ross, Rihanna, Zendaya, Ryan Destiny, and Kandi Burruss and now Jazmine is making it her own. The beauty of this trend is in its duality: masculine lines softened by feminine touches, sharp tailoring balanced with playful details.

It’s power dressing with personality.

And it works so well for Black women. We run everything from boardrooms to households to political meetings. It only makes sense that we’re claiming a trend that lets us move through all those spaces with authority and flair.

Oversized suiting can also be worn in so many ways. Think dressed up with heels and jewels for a red carpet (or stage, like in Jazmin’s case), or dressed down with sneakers and a graphic tee for a more comfortable, funky streetwear look.

You can also wear shorts, mini skirts, oversized pants, vests, ties, or pocket squares with this trend. Choices are endless.

We’re taking notes from Jazmine and several other it girls owning oversized style. It’s time to go big and bold – or go home.

Related Tags

fashion Jazmine Sullivan Newsletter style

