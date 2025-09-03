Subscribe
Rachel Scott Is Proenza Schouler’s New Creative Director — Here’s Why It’s A Big Deal

The Diotima designer is making history, bringing her Caribbean craft and brilliance to one of fashion’s most iconic houses.

Published on September 2, 2025

Source: Bryan Bedder / Getty

Rachel Scott is making moves. The Diotima designer has been named the new creative director of Proenza Schouler – and for all of us who love fashion, the announcement is major.

She’s taking her Caribbean craft, her design brilliance, and her fearlessness to one of the most powerful fashion houses in the game. Already changing style conversations through her own brand, Diotima, Rachel’s new assignment gives her even more entry into the evolving fashion world.

Rachel Scott Takes Over Creative Direction For Proenza Schouler: She’s Been That Girl Telling Stories Through Fashion, Weaving Culture In Style

Rachel has been that girl in New York fashion for the past few years. Her intricate crochet, her daring silhouettes, her ability to turn history and culture into garments—it all positioned her as more than a designer. She’s a storyteller.

Rachel has already redefined what knitwear and tailoring look like on a global stage. Now, as she takes the reins of Proenza Schouler, she brings that same craft and island flair to one of fashion’s most established houses.

But this moment isn’t just about clothes; it’s about representation.

Black women remain rare in leadership roles across luxury fashion, and Rachel’s stepping into this space shifts status quo. As she told Time earlier this year, being a Black entrepreneur – especially as a woman and an immigrant – means facing “so many more challenges, most of them related to capital and access to capital.”

Yet, she’s made it clear that she’s here to disrupt, to “show up in places where we’re not usually there or not expected to be there.” 

Rachel Scott Takes Over Creative Direction For Proenza Schouler: So, What’s Next

Rachel will debut her first full collection for Proenza Schouler in February 2026, but she’s not slowing down with her own label either. Her latest Diotima collection will debut at New York Fashion Week in a few days.

Proenza Schouler also shared that the brand’s Spring/Summer 2026 collection is a collaboration between the design studio and Rachel.

(The CFDA designer joined as a consultant earlier this year, and the presentation will “serve as an opening statement and an intimate preview of her perspective.”)

That means we’ll be watching two lanes of her brilliance: one grounded in her personal vision, and one expanding the future of an iconic brand. Knowing what Rachel is capable of, we can’t wait to see what will happen next.

