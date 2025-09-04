Repeat After Me Sis: 5 September Affirmations

Source: AleksandarNakic / Getty

Happy September,

Repeat after me, September is going to be an amazing month with an abundance of blessings. Let’s begin this new month wrapped in positive vibes, good intentions, and some real talk. Because if there is one thing I know for sure—it is that affirming yourself is powerful as hell. I speak life over your beauty, your body, and your journey. Oh, and let’s not forget your finances, you mine, body, soul and your sexuality. Everything in your life deserves to be affirmed, sis nothing is too small because we don’t do small, everything big. Especially as a Black woman navigating in a world that often tries to mute our magic.

I want you to allow your affirmations be your anchor and your light. Keep choosing yourself, even when the path gets shaky—especially then. I know not everyone is accustomed to affirming themselves, so I got you, sis! I’m going to help you change your life by speaking life, love and positivity over yourself. Baby, it is life altering because most Black women were not taught as girls to prioritize themselves but just know you are your best thing, and you should treat yourself as such. So yes, -you will find your four weekly affirmations for September below. We are saying these daily. We are saying them with our chest. We are looking in the mirror when we say them. We are releasing our truths into the universe. Most of all we are holding them in our hearts.

Okay, repeat after me, sis…

1. Beauty Unboxed

Hey Beautiful, your beauty does not need to fit into anyone else’s boxed up standards. You are beautiful just the way you are, sit with that. Absorb that. Be unapologetic AF about that. Why because the truth is, we are beautiful in every shade, shape, and texture—period.

Let go of the idea you must conform. You do not need to be smaller, lighter, quieter, or softer to be worthy. You do not owe pretty or polished to this world, especially not on anyone else’s terms. You serve what you see fit and if they don’t like it, oh well. You were crafted with intention—every curve, every scar, every strand of hair reflects resilience and divinity. So, stop second-guessing what you see in the mirror. That reflection? That is power, legacy, and love. Oh, and it is glorious AF!

Society has been hating us since been sis. And they are trying to convince us we are too much—too loud, too dark, too bold, too everything. But sis, the gag is… we actually are too much, and they are not enough. That’s why they mad. And when you walk in your fullness, you give other Black women permission to do the same. So, take up space. Pop your sh!t. Throw on that red lipstick or no makeup at all. Stand tall in your truth. Because you, just as you are, are the standard.

Repeat after me, Sis:

My beauty is not defined by the world’s standards. I am the standard. I set the tone and make the rules for myself, unapologetically. I do not shrink, I do not beg, and I damn sure do not ask for permission to be all of who I am.

I was born with everything I need—power in my presence, purpose in my steps, and divinity in my DNA. The world may try to box me in, but I was never meant to fit—I was made to cause shift. When I walk in a room, I bring legacy, light, and liberation with me.

2. Crowned in Confidence

Confidence lives beyond being pretty and fine. Confidence isn’t having hair that other have decided is “good hair.”—sit with that. Absorb that. Be unapologetic AF about that. Why? Because the truth is, brilliance is a big flex too.

Whether you are college educated, street smart or working class—our light reflects many things and It carries our legacy. It tells stories rooted in wisdom pride and power. But our hair is not our worth. Our confidence is the true crown.

So no, you don’t have to shrink or dumb ourselves down to be accepted. You were born to be seen, to be felt, to take up space. Let your brilliance speak loudly and proudly absent of excuses or apologies—on your terms. Because when we stand in our truth, we remind the world that we have always been it.

Every strand, scar, every lesson, every loss is a blessing and a part of my beauty, my brilliance, and my grace. My confidence is my crown, and I wear it boldly, I wear it unapologetically and without one excuse—because who gone check me?

Repeat after me, sis:

Every strand, scar, every lesson, every loss is a blessing and a part of my beauty, my brilliance, and my grace. My confidence is my crown, and I wear it boldly, I wear it unapologetically and without one excuse—because who gone check me?

My brilliance is not just beauty but one of the things tha make me beautiful. It can’t be measured by the length of my resume, education, or the mistakes I’ve made. I am brilliant because I were born that way, I get it from my mama; she got it from her mama. And my grandma got it from here great grandma. LEGACY.

Whether I’m rocking a twist-out, a lace front, a fresh Boosie fade or a satin wrap, my hair is an extension of my spirit. It shifts with my mood, rises with my power, and reflects my culture.it highlights my brilliance and creativity. I don’t owe conformity to anyone, you’ll gel what I give.

3. Skin Like a Sermon

Our melanin isn’t just skin—it’s history, power, poetry, and ministry. Our Black skin is richness and divinity. Our glow comes from generations of survival, joy, and brilliance. They want you to think it is a symbol of struggle but it is strength. It is proof of that we are greater than every weapon that formed against us. We are Black and brilliant. Black and resilient. Black and brave. Every shade we come in is a blessing—deep, radiant, and undeniably sacred.

Our skin holds stories the world will never fully understand—stories of resistance, resilience, and rebirth. From sun-kissed bronze to the deepest mahogany, we carry the imprint of royalty, revolution, and rootedness. So when we walk into a room, we don’t just bring beauty—we bring legacy.

Repeat after me, sis:

My skin tells stories of resilience and royalty. I honor the brilliance in my Blackness by showing up with the understanding that I am her. I don’t have to play small because as a Black women im always the biggest and baddest in the room.

4. Worthy Without Validation

We don’t need outside approval to know our worth. We are enough—as we are, where we are. Yeah, there is always room for improvement but in our current state we are still worthy, still dope and definitely still Her. Validation doesn’t live in likes, compliments, or acceptance from anyone else. It lives within us. We were born worthy, born whole, and born powerful—before we ever accomplished a single thing.

Every stretch mark, every scar, every lesson learned has shaped us, not broken us. And even in our becoming, we are already complete. So give yourself grace, speak to yourself with love, and remember: your value isn’t up for debate.

Repeat after me, sis:

I am beautiful, worthy, and whole—even when no one is watching. My reflection is more than enough. I don’t need an audience to validate what I already know deep in my spirit. I am not defined by trends, opinions, or visibility. I am the standard, the muse, and the moment—on my own terms.

Even in stillness, I shine. Even in silence, I matter. Every curve, every flaw, every inch of me tells a story. . I will honor myself loudly or quietly, but always intentionally.