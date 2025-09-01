She Did That. Teamed Up With The NY Liberty For The Insightful Power Plays Panel

Source:

Black women are carving their own lanes in the sports world. From fashion to the board room, women like Shana Stephenson, Chief Brand Officer of the NY Liberty, are commanding space in an industry predominately occupied by white men.

The powerhouse executive was one of five Black women on the She Did That. x Power Plays panel on August 26, who dropped major gems during a candid conversation with Renae Bluitt. Bluitt is the mastermind behind SheDidThat. and she continues to prop up Black women every chance she gets.

As Chief Brand Officer of the NY Liberty, Stephenson has overseen the growth of the team and women’s basketball in the last few years. She has been instrumental in the rising expansion of the team, including helping to create the Ellie The Elephant mascot while championing Black women athletes.

Esther Wallace, founder of Playa Society, is shaping women’s sports culture with her fresh designs that incorporate the game’s top players. Tamisha Guy’s brand Hue is changing the recovery game with her melanin-inspired kinesio tape which allows athletes and dancers to heal in peace. In the tech space, Atoya Burleson has brought a new app to the market that fills in the gap in the lifestyle and wellness areas. Khalilah Beavers channels her energy into styling, and creating moments of expression with her fashion choices.

Source: @capturedbyshatimah / SheDidThat.

This year, She Did That. also presented the Caribbean Market on August 28, to bring Caribbean women-owned brands, Fe Noel, Little Caribbean, Jam + Rico, Create the Culture Embroidery, Hey Girl Hey Game, Click’n It Photo Booth, Aunts et Uncles, Dollhouse Cosmetics, The Salty Heifer Co., Style Eyes Optical and Brooklyn Tea to the Barclays. Game-goers were able to shop fashion, jewelry, accessories, beauty, lifestyle, and home goods during the game. The evening was capped off with a hype performance by Shenseea with the dance stylings of Ellie The Elephant. All in time for Labor Day celebrations around NYC.

As media partners, we were on the scene to experience the panel and charm of Barclays. Sitting sky high, it felt befitting the message centered around doubling down on your passions, striving for greatness and forging ahead with unwavering resilience. Check out the video recap, below: