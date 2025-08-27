Lil Nas X Speaks Out Following Viral Naked Arrest: ‘Your Girl Is Gonna Be Alright!’

Source: Warner Bros. TV / Getty



Lil Nas X is finally speaking out following his Aug. 21 arrest that went viral across social media.

On Aug. 26, the Grammy-award-winning singer took his Instagram Stories to give fans an update about his well-being, just days after he was filmed walking in his underwear down Ventura Blvd in Los Angeles, and was accused of allegedly using “force and violence [to] inflict an injury” upon three different police officers,” according to a criminal complaint obtained by PEOPLE.

The 26-year-old star told fans that he would “be alright” amid the controversy.

“Your girl is gonna be okay, y’all. Okay? S—’s gonna be all right,” the “Old Town Road” hitmaker said Tuesday in his post. “S—’s gonna be all right. S—. That was f—–g terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”

In the criminal complaint, authorities accused Lil Nas X — real name Montero Lamar Hill — of unlawfully using threats and violence to prevent a fourth police officer from carrying out their legal duties. This allegedly occurred after LA police received a call about “a naked man wandering down Ventura Blvd” at around 6 a.m., according to Brut.

In the viral video that sent media outlets spinning last week, Lil Nas X could be seen strutting down the street wearing nothing but his underwear and white cowboy boots, stopping to interact with whoever was recording him. Investigators accused the artist of punching one of the responding officers in the face twice before he was taken into custody, Brut noted.

Lil Nas X pleaded not guilty to charges following the arrest.

On Aug. 25, the celeb pleaded not guilty to three counts of battery on a police officer resulting in injury, and one count of resisting an executive officer, during a hearing. His bail was set at $75,000. A judge also ordered him to attend four Narcotics Anonymous meetings each week.

Although reports surfaced alleging the celeb had been hospitalized for a drug overdose, his father, Robert Stafford, firmly denied the claims, stating his son “absolutely did not” use illegal drugs. Stafford also asked fans to pray for his son during an interview with reporters outside the courthouse on Monday.

Stafford said his son was “very remorseful for what happened.”

He added, “It can happen to any family. He’s going to get the help that he needs, and just keep him in your prayers. Give him the same grace and mercy that God gives everyone.”