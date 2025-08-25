Subscribe
Lifestyle

She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market Merchants

Meet The Merchants For The She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market At Barclays Center

Meet the lineup of incredible vendors at the She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market experience at Barclays.

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

She Did That. x New York Liberty Caribbean Market
Source: She Did That. x New York Liberty / She Did That. x New York Liberty

Over the last few weeks, we’ve been giving you a glimpse into something special brewing in Brooklyn. On Thursday, August 28, She Did That. is partnering with the New York Liberty to host the Caribbean Market at Barclays Center—a cultural experience that blends community, creativity, and the energy of Liberty basketball.

MUST READ: She Did That Founder Renae Bluitt Says The Future Is STILL Black-Owned

We’ve already shared the vision. Now, it’s time for the official roll call. Here’s the lineup of incredible vendors who will be bringing the Caribbean Market to life:

  • Jam + Rico
  • Fe Noel Little Caribbean
  • Brooklyn Tea 
  • Create the Culture Embroidery
  • Spice Theory
  • Style Eyes Optical 
  • Hey Girl Hey 
  • The Salty Heifer 
  • Aunts et Uncles 
  • Dollhouse Pretty 

From handcrafted jewelry and fashion to artisanal teas, savory bites, spices, embroidery, and beauty, each of these brands represent the richness of Caribbean culture and women’s entrepreneurship.

This experience isn’t just about shopping, it’s about celebrating the traditions, flavors, and ingenuity of the Caribbean diaspora in one of the most iconic arenas in the world.

Join us at Barclays Center for the Caribbean Market, then stay to cheer on the New York Liberty as they hit the court against the Washington Mystics for an unforgettable night of basketball.

Time: 5:30 – 8:30 p.m.

Location: Barclays Center

Date: Wednesday, August 28th

Tickets are available now: https://www.gofevo.com/event/shedidthat

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Barclays Center Caribbean Market Liberty New York Liberty Newsletter Renae Bluitt Washington Mystics

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
7 Items
Beauty

The Beauties Popped Out For Barbados Kadooment Day

Karen Huger, DUI
Pop Culture

The Grand Dame Returns: #RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release

2023 BET Soul Train Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Sustained ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ After Health Scare

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2025
Style & Fashion

When Cardi B Shows Up To Court, Fashion Takes the Stand

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut & Celebrity Guest List

Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran Hints At ‘Having Fun’ Dating Amid Deion Sanders Buzz

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Pop Culture

When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open

Netflix x Spotify - Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala
Style & Fashion

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Premiere

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close