Subscribe
Lifestyle

Fat Women Don’t Need Permission To Refuse Coffee Dates

There’s no size limit on dating preferences.

Published on August 25, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Confident woman sitting at outdoor café using smartphone
Source: Iuliia Bondar / Getty

Last week, Tik Tok learned fat girls have standards when influencer Ashlei McPherson shared she turned down a coffee date with a potential suitor. The creator, @ashleiwithani, described her choice to take herself out instead of accepting the kind of date that she didn’t want. 

“A man asked me for coffee today after work and I politely told him no, then brought myself to McAllisters where I got this croissant, this grilled chicken sandwich, and an entire bowl of broccoli, cheddar soup, and a Dr Pepper for under $25,” she said in her post

“Now, I’m not going to argue with you about how you like to date, just like I don’t want you to argue with me about how I like to date, but coffee is never going to be an option for me. And just like, I respect your choice to coffee, respect mine to not coffee,” she concluded. 

Suddenly, her comment section turned into a breading ground for fat-shaming. Because, society doesn’t believe a plus size women can be confident enough to turn down a date.

Preferences Come In All Sizes

This is not about a coffee date. If a quick trip to Starbucks is all it takes to get you to spend time with a stranger, that’s up to you. There’s nothing wrong with that. I’m all for a caramel frappuccino-flavored chance at love. A woman shouldn’t be required to meet the whims of a man she does not even know because she is plus-size. 

Related: Vogue’s ‘Hairspray’ Video Starring Gigi Hadid Missed The Plus-Size Plot

Lots of women state their distaste for coffee dates on TikTok. There is a whole subgenre of content on the platform but somehow when a fat woman dares to join the chorus there’s a problem? 

McPherson clapped back with a series of hilarious videos where she stood ten toes down on her decision to decline caffeinated connections. She did not dissolve into tears or go out of way to prove her humanity. I was so happy to see that. We need more representations of Black plus-size women loving themselves despite what the world says. 

We live in a hierarchical society that considers smaller women worth more. But the heart is not hierarchical. There are fat women existing who are living soft lives courtesy of men that love them. There are also skinny women swiping their own cards for dates with dusties every day. 

If a man is interested in a woman, or if anyone is interested in anyone for that matter, they will meet the standards set by the person they are pursuing. The person standing on business about their standards and refusing to settle, ends with the happily ever after.

SEE ALSO

Related Tags

Newsletter

More from Hello Beautiful – Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women
Trending
7 Items
Beauty

The Beauties Popped Out For Barbados Kadooment Day

Karen Huger, DUI
Pop Culture

The Grand Dame Returns: #RHOP’s Karen Huger Reportedly Set For Early Release

2023 BET Soul Train Awards - Arrivals
Celebrity

Tamar Braxton’s Dentist Says Singer Sustained ‘Multiple Dental Fractures’ After Health Scare

Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - August 27, 2025
Style & Fashion

When Cardi B Shows Up To Court, Fashion Takes the Stand

2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Inside Keke Palmer’s 32nd Birthday Bash: A Chic White Dress, Red Pixie Cut & Celebrity Guest List

Revolve Festival: The Eighth Annual Fashion, Music and Lifestyle Event - Arrivals
Pop Culture

Karrueche Tran Hints At ‘Having Fun’ Dating Amid Deion Sanders Buzz

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Pop Culture

When Queens Collide: Naomi Osaka & Coco Gauff Make Tennis History At The US Open

Netflix x Spotify - Wednesday Season 2 Graveyard Gala
Style & Fashion

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Premiere

Melanin Beauty Awards | iOne National Sales, Urban One | 2024-11-30

Celebrating Your Favorite
Black-Owned Brands & Products!

View Winners
SEE ALSO

Hello Beautiful - Fashion, Beauty, Lifestyle and Hair Care for Black Women

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close