Teyana Taylor And Aaron Pierre Are The Moment At Her ‘Escape Room’ Event

Teyana Taylor and Aaron Pierre stepped out serving looks and love at the singer’s Escape Room album launch party. The sexy duo were couple goals rocking coordinated looks.

Taylor, never one to play it safe when it comes to her threads, rocked a bold yellow headscarf, cropped top, leather jacket and pants, and gold statement jewelry that reminded everyone why she’s a true style icon. Right by her side, Pierre kept it cool and sleek in a graphic tee (with Teyana splashed across it), baggy jeans, and shades, matching the artist’s energy effortlessly. Together, they gave off serious power couple vibes, and we are here for it.

But the night wasn’t just about serving looks; it was also about Taylor’s latest art, Escape Room. Taylor is preparing to drop the visual album this Friday (Aug. 22), which promises to be her most ambitious project yet. The cinematic release will dive deep into themes of heartbreak, healing, sensuality and self-discovery, and features star-studded guest appearances, including narration from Hollywood heavyweights like Taraji P. Henson, Kerry Washington and Jodie Turner-Smith. Her boo, Pierre, also appears in the visual part and, according to Taylor, the actor played a significant role in its creation. “He damn near EP’ed the album,” she told Vibe. “He’s so on top of it and so involved and so passionate in regards to the album.”

Taylor has referred to this project as “a place to break free,” representing every shade of emotion. From the looks of her recent appearances and latest art, she’s stepping into her new era with unmatched confidence. And with Aaron Pierre in her corner, this next chapter looks brighter than ever.

We are loving this mode that Teyana Taylor is in, and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for the mogul.